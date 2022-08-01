Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Size is projected to reach USD 195.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.86%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biopharmaceutical third-party logistics provides logistical services to pharmaceutical companies (3PL). Receiving small molecule medications, completing orders, and controlling inventory with a warehouse management system are examples. 3PL helps pharmaceutical and medical institutions administer medical therapies by reducing needless overhead expenses, maintaining continuous product supply, optimizing transportation, and enhancing overall efficiency.

The pharmaceutical industry's tremendous growth contributes to the market's optimism. Medical organizations outsourcing logistics to boost their distribution network also drives industry growth. Warehouse robots, mobile cloud computing, real-time monitoring, and data mining are all helping to economic growth. These technologies automate logistics-related tasks, minimizing complexity, human errors, and transit damage. In line with this, temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products are handled and shipment notifications are received in real-time via NFC and Internet of Things cold chain monitoring technologies (IoT).





Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market: Drivers



Increased Use of Third-Party Logistics Providers

The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics (3PL) market is predicted to increase due to the growing demand for effective logistics solutions that can securely transport temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals . The introduction of biologics and biosimilars, which require temperature-controlled logistics solutions to be supplied, is expected to drive the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. Demand for third-party logistic services is being driven by the rising deployment of automation in manufacturing plants to reduce operating costs.

Increasingly Innovative Tech Research and Development

Technological developments are a key driver of the growth of temperature management logistic services. The logistics industry has been impacted by emerging technologies such as warehouse robotics, mobile cloud solutions, data mining, and real-time monitoring. According to a global poll in July 2021, third-party logistics provider's value cold chain services (3PLs). More than 60% of 3PL service providers believe cold chain services are critical for their company's future.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 195.75 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.86% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Supply Chain, Service Type, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors FedEx ,DHL International GmbH ,SF Express ,United Parcel Service of America, Inc. ,AmerisourceBergen Corporation ,Nippon Express ,H. Robinson Worldwide ,DB Schenker ,KUEHNE + NAGEL ,Hitachi Transport System ,XPO Logistics ,Kerry Logistics Network Limited ,UPS Supply Chain Solutions ,Agility

Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market: Key Future Opportunities

Increases In Globalization and Commercial Activities

As a result of growing globalization, several trade-related activities have grown. Wholesalers and manufacturers have a hard difficulty keeping accurate records of these processes in a timely manner. Businesses aid manufacturers in this regard by helping them keep reliable records of their control over these activities. In addition, the rise of the global market is driving the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics business. As a result, increased globalization and commercial exchange activities are supporting the expansion and growth of the global biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market.

Regional Overview of Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market

The Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is categorized by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2021, North America was the most lucrative market, accounting for more than 42.0% of global sales. This is primarily due to the region's dominant position in the market for biologics and pharmaceutical drugs, as well as a growth in biopharmaceuticals transported out of and imported into the region. Due to the high expense of medical treatment , the region has a high rate of using cutting-edge technologies. Pharmaceutical enterprises in North America are increasingly relying on third-party logistics (3PL) service providers to improve warehousing and shipping, boosting the region's growth. The existence of prominent enterprises in these locations also helps to this product's market share. Over the predicted time, Asia Pacific is expected to have the greatest CAGR.

In the Asia-Pacific area, a few causes are responsible for its quickest growth, including an ageing population's need for pharmaceuticals, the acceptance of technologically upgraded services, and the rising economic conditions in emerging countries like China and India. In addition, the increasing number of patents that will expire in the next years suggests a shift in the market share of pharmaceutical sales away from original brand manufacturers and toward generic ones. As a result, sales of pharmaceuticals, as well as their import and export, are expected to rise. An increasing array of ailments is fuelling demand for medicines and biologics. Because of the high prevalence of type 2 diabetes in Asia-Pacific, there is a greater need for insulin there.





Key Highlights

The Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market was valued at USD 117.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 195.75 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 117.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 195.75 billion by 2030, increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Supply Chain, the Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is segmented into Cold Chain and Non-cold Chain. In 2021, non-cold chain logistics led the global revenue due to rising pharmaceutical distributor sales.

the Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is segmented into Cold Chain and Non-cold Chain. In 2021, non-cold chain logistics led the global revenue due to rising pharmaceutical distributor sales. By Service Type, the Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is segmented into Transportation, Warehousing & Storage, and Other Services. The warehouse and storage segment dominates.

the Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is segmented into Transportation, Warehousing & Storage, and Other Services. The warehouse and storage segment dominates. By Region or Geography, the Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market.





Major Players in Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market

FedEx

DHL International GmbH

SF Express

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Nippon Express

H. Robinson Worldwide

DB Schenker

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Agility





Global Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market: Segmentation

By Supply Chain

Cold Chain

Non-cold Chain

By Service Type

Transportation Air Freight Sea Freight Overland

Warehousing & Storage

Others Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

Recent Developments

May 2022 - To acquire the business from VP, Hitachi Transport System, Ltd. said that its group company, ESA s.r.o., had established an arrangement with Vlková Partners s.r.o., a Czech logistics provider that provides reverse logistics services to EC business operators.

March 2022 - By acquiring the intermodal branch of XPO Logistics, one of the biggest providers of container transportation services in North America, STG Logistics has declared that it has strengthened its position as the industry leader in containerized logistics.

News Media

Third Party Logistics Market to Witness High Growth during the Forecast Period

Route Optimization Software—A Spurt in Logistics Industry





