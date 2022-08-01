Stemtech Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 4th

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation STEK, based in Florida, focused on stem cell nutrition, anti-aging, wellness and income earning opportunities, today announced that John W. Meyer, President & COO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 4th, 2022.



DATE: August 4th, 2022

TIME: 1 p.m. Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3u8UbFn



Available for 1x1 meetings: August 5, 6 & 7

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Stemtech Corporation partners with verb in launching interactive video and livestreaming sales enablement apps to strengthen direct sales channel

Stemtech Corporation elevates network marketing hall of famer Izzy Matos to founding independent business partner

Stemtech Corporation increases independent business partner (ibp) recruiting by 38% during recent enrollment period



About Stemtech

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company's patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com .

CONTACTS:

Stemtech Corporation

Name: Frank J. Pena Title: Investor Relations Phone: 908-675-0581 Email: fpena@stemtech.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com