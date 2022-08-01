Innovative Platform for Tracking High-Value Medical Devices

San Diego, CA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, the leader in digital image provenance and authenticity, will work with DePuy Synthes Canada* by integrating the Truepic Vision platform seamlessly into their operations process. DePuy Synthes Canada will deploy Truepic's provenance-based technology to authenticate media used to track high-value medical devices throughout Canada.
Truepic's patented secure provenance technology powers the Vision platform. This technology ensures the authenticity of images and videos and their relevant metadata (time, date, and location) at the point of capture. Truepic Vision will allow DePuy Synthes Canada to accurately document and track assets throughout the complex operations process and provide visibility and transparency to their customers. As a result, DePuy Synthes Canada will be able to save time, reduce risk, and increase tracking safety and efficiency.
"We look forward to working with DePuy Synthes Canada and assisting them in securely documenting the movement and safekeeping of high-value items as they move through their sales cycle," said Craig Stack, Founder, and President of Truepic. "Truepic technology will aid DePuy Synthes Canada in its mission of reimagining the orthopedic landscape with new advancements in medical technologies to help those in need. By documenting and streamlining the operations process using Truepic Vision they can provide their employees and customers detailed information on the time/date/location of medical devices in the field."
*DePuy Synthes Canada is part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Products, a division of Johnson & Johnson Inc.
About Truepic
Founded in 2015, Truepic develops the world's most secure camera technology for mobile devices. Truepic is the pioneer of secure media provenance through its patented Controlled Capture technology, which empowers viewers to make better-informed decisions through high integrity photos and videos. The Truepic team is dedicated to restoring trust in every pixel of consequence, with the goal of having a shared sense of visual reality across the internet. For more information, visit www.truepic.com.
Victoria Banaszczyk Truepic Inc (602) 386-7077 Victoria@truepic.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.