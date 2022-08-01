The Global Learning Management Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 5.42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Learning Management Systems Market for Higher Education 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310907/?utm_source=GNW
42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period. Our report on the learning management systems market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of LMS facilitates centralized learning, a rising number of strategic partnerships and developments, and rising demand for efficient and accessible learning.
The learning management systems market for higher education analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The learning management systems market for higher education is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• On-cloud
• On-premise
By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the rising popularity of cloud-based IMS as one of the prime reasons driving the learning management systems market for higher education growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on personalized learning and increasing trend of multichannel learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the learning management systems market for higher education covers the following areas:
• Learning management systems market for higher education sizing
• Learning management systems market for higher education forecast
• Learning management systems market for higher education industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading learning management systems market for higher education vendors that include Adobe Inc., AlphaLearn, Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Epignosis, Instructure Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Jzero Solutions Ltd., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., Paradiso Solutions, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Byteparity Technologies LLP, and Kochar Infotech Ltd. Also, the learning management systems market for higher education analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
