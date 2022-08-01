Tail Spend Management Solutions Market Size Worth USD 9.1 Billion by 2028 | Tail Spend Management Solutions Industry Expected CAGR 35.1% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's latest analysis on the Global Tail Spend Management Solutions Market finds that an upsurge in B2B marketplaces, increasing e-marketplace spend, and some promising benefits offered by this software are expected to accelerate the growth of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the tail spends management software is primarily used to control, track and monitor the transactions that happened in real-time systems, which in turn influenced the maximum Tail Spend Management Solutions Market growth in the upcoming forecast period. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.



The Global Tail Spend Management Solutions Market size is forecasted to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2028 and is expected to expand by manifesting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.1% during the forecast period; as stated by Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Tail Spend Management Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solutions (Spend Analytics, Order Management, Contract Management), by End Use (BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/tail-spend-management-solutions-market-1757/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Tail Spend Management Solutions market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 35.1% during the forecast period.

The Tail Spend Management Solutions market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Tail Spend Management Solutions market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

E-Marketplace Spend

E-Market type of spending includes the most common and repeatable purchases common to all organizations. Companies rarely think about price negotiations or savings terms because they buy these items all the time and are considered of no significant value. Marketplace spending typically accounts for about 5-10% of a company's total third-party expenditures. However, these purchases make up about 90% of a company's transactions. Therefore, transaction speed and efficiency are much more critical. The increasing number of such customers spending is accelerating the growth of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market in coming years.

Potential Benefits of Tail Spend Software Drives the Market

The potential benefits of tail spend software, such as increased productivity & efficiency and improved customer experience, highlight the growth of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market. Tail spends management software helps procurement teams to focus on large contracts that add value to their business. In addition, tail spending management solutions help procurement teams identify continuous improvement opportunities. As a result, companies are demanding tail spending management services to improve their procurement capabilities. Furthermore, increased procurement capacity can increase productivity by up to 20% for organizations. Different industries worldwide use tail spending management software to manage procurement capabilities seamlessly. Demand for tail spending is proliferating in various sectors such as mechanical parts companies, industrial products companies, office supplies of banks, chemical substances supply of chemical companies, and others. For example, with over 3,000 suppliers, chemical companies need complex sourcing capabilities that require tail spending management solutions. This need is because tail spending management solutions help these companies to manage large transactions and a significant supplier base. Therefore, these benefits drive the growth of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/tail-spend-management-solutions-market-1757/0

Benefits of Purchasing Tail Spend Management Solutions Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has affected almost all industries globally. Government and administrative authorities across the world opted for lockdown measures to enforce the social distancing norms to restrict the spread of the disease. Due to this several production locations worldwide were forced to shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. In addition, the financial crisis post the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out for the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain happened. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/tail-spend-management-solutions-market-1757

The Report on Tail Spend Management Solutions Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historical Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market growth in 2021. The dominance is owing to the presence of major Tail Spend Management Solutions Market players in the region. In addition, the growing procurement sector and rising benefits from Tail Spend Management software are key driving factors considered in this region's growth of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tail Spend Management Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solutions (Spend Analytics, Order Management, Contract Management), by End Use (BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market:

Corcentric Inc.

GEP

Fairmarkit

Simfoni

Capita

Proactis Holdings Limited

ASM Technologies

Una

LSI next Gen

DXC Technology Company

Recent Developments:

November 2021: Simfoni has been named a leader by Spend Matters for Spend Analytics as Spend Matters Solution Map. Simfoni is a next-generation digital solutions provider for procurement intelligence and spending automation.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market?

How will the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market?

What is the Tail Spend Management Solutions market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Tail Spend Management Solutions Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled "Tail Spend Management Solutions Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Solutions Spend Analytics Order Management Contract Management

End Use BFSI Transportation & Logistics Healthcare Retail Other End Uses

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Corcentric Inc.

GEP

Fairmarkit

Simfoni

Capita

Proactis Holdings Limited

ASM Technologies

Una

LSI next Gen

DXC Technology Company Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/tail-spend-management-solutions-market-1757/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Car Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), by Type (Interior Car Accessories, Exterior Car Accessories), by Product Type (Batteries, Car Mats, Carriers, Dash Kits), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Distribution Channel (OES (Original Equipment Supplier), E-Retailer, Single Retailer, Multi-Brand Retailer), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Traffic Control Device Tape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon, Others), by Product Type (Adhesive, Non-Adhesive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (On Premises Deployment, Cloud Deployment), by Offering Type (Software, Services), by Project Lifecycle (Pre-Construction, Construction, Operation), by Application (Buildings, Industrial, Civil Infrastructure, Oil & Gas), by End User (AEC Professionals, Consultants & Facility Managers, Other End Users), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Online Premium Home Improvement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Garage Organization, Outdoor Living, Indoor Furniture), by Packaging Type (Sustainable Packaging, Non-Sustainable Packaging), by Distribution Channel (Single Brand E-Commerce, Marketplace E-Commerce), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

E-KYC Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Identity Authentication & Matching, Video Verification, Digital ID Schemes, Enhanced vs Simplified Due Diligence), by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), by End-Use (Banks, Financial Institutions, E-Payment Service Providers, Telecom Companies, Government Entities¸ Insurance Companies), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing), by Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, Others), by Offering (In-House Brands, Assorted Brands), by End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

B2B Payments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Sports Betting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Offline, Online), by Betting Type (Fixed Odds Wagering, Exchange Betting, Live/In Play Betting, Pari-mutuel), by Sports Type (Football, Basketball, Baseball, Horse Racing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company's experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: