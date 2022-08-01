iLending's Austin, Texas Office Welcomes John Johnson as Director of Sales

Austin, TX, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX, August 1, 2022 – iLending, a national leader in car loan refinancing, is pleased to announce that John Johnson has been named Director of Sales at the company's office in Austin, TX. In this role, Mr. Johnson will be responsible for all sales functions for their growing office, located off East Highway 290 and Centre Park Drive.

The facility opened in September 2018 and currently employs over 37 Team Members, with more being added this year and next year. iLending's team members focus on helping to reduce interest rates on customers' car loans and save them an average of $145 per month. iLending is committed to continued hiring at the location to support increasing demand for car loan refinancing.

"John's a five-year veteran of iLending and is completely focused on beefing up our Austin team and changing the way consumers view car loan refinancing," stated iLending's CEO, Tom Holgate. "His experience in our overall business will help foster iLending's role as a national leader in this industry. We have a significant opportunity to empower our customers and put them on a path to financial wellness."

"I am honored to lead and build out iLending's sales and operations efforts from here in Austin," said Johnson. "The company has clearly achieved remarkable progress since I was here five years back and is well positioned to continue delivering sound financial solutions to thousands of consumers a year."

Prior to rejoining iLending, Mr. Johnson worked in mortgage lending for three years. Prior to this, he worked at iLending for over five years as a Sales Team Director. He has a degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College in Business Administration, Management and Operations.

###

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $145 per month in car payments. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating. www.ilendingdirect.com

Attachment

Kevin Hubbard iLending 3037082869 khubbard@ilendingdirect.com