Web3 Platform FITE Revolutionizing the Fitness Sector with its Well-Equipped App

New York, NY, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having a fit body and a mind is equally essential for proper planning and execution of daily life challenges. By doing regular brain exercises one may easily become quick-witted but the real challenge is the maintenance of a zestful body. It requires a great deal of hard work, dedication, and above all a fitness partner who provides unhindered motivation. The advancing world with its countless resources together with innovative ideas and inventions has given birth to FITE, a Web 3.0 fitness project that deals with health problems faced by people.

FITE - A Workout-to-Earn Project

FITE is a Web 3.0 fitness project the foundations of which were laid down back in 2018 by a group of people who adored sports. Each individual is granted a unique ability by god for example stamina, energy, strength, agility, and passion. People can make the most out of these abilities provided that they are given a suitable environment. With innovative ideas in mind, FITE aspires to extend this society of sport-loving individuals and make fitness easy and more fun for people.

For alluring more people towards a society it needs to be equipped with the best features. FITE considers forming a successful and stable platform its top-most mission. Moreover, protecting personal client data is also an objective of the firm. Since the platform makes use of Blockchain technology, all data is centralized and can be accessed without any possibility of theft of private information. Turning fitness into a funny task can make working out a lot easier. To achieve this, each user is given a virtual FITER through which one can customize their virtual characters into hilarious characters. These characters when working out with characters of other users add an amusing touch to fitness and tends to make workout pretty undemanding. As compared to other similar platforms FITE has to offer more features to its users like it allows them to customize their workout, interact with other people from the society, and provide them with earning opportunities.

An Exhilarating Roadmap

FITE envisions a firm and everlasting community. Since fitness is the sustenance of the mind and soul, now and then the firm comes up with new ideas and plans that encourage people to not only continue their workout sessions but also ameliorate them. The firm has planned the distribution of prizes from renowned brands selling fitness equipment. These products will be distributed throughout the year together with other products that are much more than another feature of their application. FITE divides its roadmap into 4 quarters and has planned the launch of thrilling activities and features for each quarter.

Move-to-Earn Rewards

Having a certain amount of money is always good. FITE understands this. Hence, every workout result submitted through the API connection will be rewarded in form of the native $FTE token by the firm. Clients can select from a wide array of challenges, paid or unpaid, available on the FITE app. Results from other fitness apps like Strava, Fitbit, Garmin with Apple health, and Google Fit are also accepted by this platform. After submission of the results a daily ranking list is generated and $FTE is deposited in the application wallet of the user. Individuals can manage their earning rate by opting for different levels of difficulty. Hard level 1 earns individuals 10 $FTE/ 30 min. Hard level 2 gets one 20 $FTE and level 3 gets 30 $FTE.

FITE Society

The FITE society allows its members to post their workout images and stories on the App which makes it lively and interesting to surf through. The platform also offers a co-fit mode where individuals can pair up with random people and have workout sessions together. People can use their FITE app like they use their social media accounts. Through the addition of photos, videos, and media one can increase the number of their followers. Brands provide a phenomenal opportunity for hot people to earn on co-fit mode as well. Brands play their ads on live sessions of fit individuals.

About FITE

