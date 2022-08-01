COMMCORE CONSULTING GROUP LAUNCHES CAPITAL MARKETS SERVICE OFFERING COACHING AND COUNSEL TO EXECUTIVE TEAMS ENGAGING INVESTORS AND BANK ANALYSTS

Washington, DC, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommCore Consulting Group, a crisis and strategic communications training firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Washington, DC, today announced the launch of CommCore Capital Markets, a new offering to provide coaching and counsel to all private and public company management teams engaging in earnings calls, high-level investor meetings, IPOs, financial roadshows, and Series A/B/C funding rounds.
CommCore Capital Markets will include preparing and coaching leaders and subject matter experts for presentations at leading industry-specific conferences including investment and broker events.
CommCore Capital Markets will be led by senior consultants who have decades of experience preparing spokespeople to deliver their company's value proposition and engaging with top-tier media and business financial analysts.
"In tough markets for fundraising, it's more important than ever to focus on the company story and rehearsal," said Andrew Gilman, CommCore CEO. "A polished and confident presentation makes a big difference in convincing potential investors."
"Every management team must be aligned and able to respond to questions regarding strategic competitiveness, viability in the marketplace and smart deployment of invested capital," said Jerry Doyle, CommCore Principal. "Communicating these differentiators with clarity and confidence is essential and can only come through thorough and effective preparation."
For more information on CommCore Consulting, visit CommCore Capital Markets or email info@commcorecapital.com
About CommCore Consulting Group
CommCore Consulting Group is a privately held specialty communications firm serving businesses, government agencies, and non-profit organizations around the world. The company specializes in strategic and tactical communications development and implementation across all industry sectors, organizational crisis planning and response, executive media and presentation training, message development, and internal communications skills development. CommCore is led by its president and CEO, Andrew D. Gilman – a lawyer, award-winning journalist, and co-author of the best-selling book Get to The Point. CommCore is headquartered in Washington D.C., and has offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta. For more information about CommCore Consulting please call 202-659-4177 or visit www.commcoreconsulting.com.
###
Contact: Karla Corea Carcamo kcarcamo@commcoreconsulting.com 202-659-4177
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.