RSAMMD ACQUISITIONS LLC AND PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC. (TXTM) PROVIDE SHAREHOLDERS UPDATE AND NEAR TERM ROAD MAP

Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Acquisitions LLC ("RSAMMDA.LLC") and Protext Mobility, Inc TXTM are pleased to provide the following business update.

Dylon Du Plooy, Protext CEO, commented "#TXTMTribe, we want to thank you all for coming together in unity to push the movement forward, your dedication has not gone unnoticed, We thank you for the harmony we have seen across the platforms and look forward to taking this journey together, let's change the world.

We have some exciting news regarding the next generation live plant extraction technology. As previously reported in 2020, under special permission from the State (who took possession of the Kettles in 2018) we were able to ship one of the Kettle units to New Castle Permitted Farms for conducting initial testing to validate whether we could produce a full profile, non-psychoactive extract using live Genus Cannabis Sativa Plants. While the testing was successful, additional testing on Genus Cannabis Sativa was not possible due to the off-season and lack of biomass and the extraction equipment had to be returned to the State after the day of testing. We have always envisioned commercializing this extraction technology for our own purposes, as well as, for potential global licensing. However, we needed to get the Kettle equipment back for additional testing.

We are pleased to report that through the human capital and the credibility of our Government Relationships, our permits and licenses being in place at New Castle Farms, allowing for the transportation of the Kettle and our conducting R & D for Genus Cannabis Sativa, as well as for the integration of this equipment, technology and processes for commercialization, we have been granted the use of the kettle without any time constraints.

How did this happen? It's been a series of lengthy negotiations and proposals submitted to the State. Over the past few months prior to merger, we have been in negotiations with the State to regain possession of the Kettle Extraction Equipment to continue with the final phase of testing before moving into the closed loop system and onto Commercialization. As part of the process, we have had to allow the State Senior Representative permission to come to the farm and conduct inspections at Leeds BOERDERY, Controlled by Dr. Jamaloodeen, for the purpose of the kettle finding its new home. Subsequently, the inspection and one on one meetings with State inspectors were such a success that permission was granted by unanimous decision and further to that the State has enthusiastically entered into and requested amongst other things a discussion to be part of our Pilot being at the forefront of Genus Cannabis Sativa in the world.



When we talk about the value of the merger and the human capital that came with it, there are certain business developments that would simply not be possible without existing infrastructure in place controlled by current management. As an example, the kettle falls under cannabis paraphernalia and requires both a permit and cross county insurance to qualify Genus Cannabis Sativa for in-transit insurance policy... notwithstanding crossing of provinces (Equivalent of states in USA), Guess who has been the first and only one ever to be issued this in in-transit insurance to date (Dr J - Tata) who has benevolently allowed the TXTM Tribe use of the same, due to the shift in energy over the past week promoting the TXTM Tribe Random Acts Of Kindness are infections, so much so, that he has included the use of the truck, diesel, driver, tolls and insurance to relocate the kettle to Newcastle.



Getting back to the Technology, if we look at the progress that was achieved in a single afternoon at the farm the last time the kettle visited, how much more productive will we be now that it's found its final Home in Dr Hurley's Laboratory. Currently Dr H is extracting at least 2.5 times higher Cannabinoid recover retention rate than most others globally and at a significantly higher overall potency per liter and at a significantly lower cost. Now factor in what the impact of potentially being 10-15 times more bio-available as previously proven with using the same extraction equipment for Phytofare green tea capsules under scientific clinical studies conducted at Preclinical Drug Development Platform (PCDDP) With greater bioavailability comes significantly less dosage, of full extract cannabis oil usage, to produce the same result notwithstanding our significantly lower overall cost of production and operating cost which equates to exponential Profits for $TXTM and conceivably year on year disproportionately high increases in EBIDA.



Rogers primary objective was to produce the slow release, long acting, and therefore effective caps and herewith capsules currently being manufactured at Dr H's lab with full global distribution and existing customer base, it was previously overlooked that the same formulations can be used in other products of which the TruLeaf Line is already established globally as one client only, to make it tangible.



To get from the point of the kettle arriving at the farm to the point we have just discussed requires permits , biomass , customer base globally, distribution channels, export permits, import permits into international jurisdictions, expertise, credibility, cash flow, resources and like Roger mentioned machinery, technology and the experts to lead the same and "just like that" by a simple merger in good faith with blessed intentions all of the previously mentioned and necessary enablement became available to TXTM as Our Devotion towards the random acts of kindness.



To put this in context these were just "some of the hurdles" Roger could not get over, so the future for TXTM and the Subsequent Healing that will result globally is more eminent and the time line shortened significantly.



$TXTM is now significantly closer than it ever has been to commercialization in its history.

Dr. Jamaloodeen commented: " And now, with the acquisition complete Protext has management in place with the knowledge, Government relationships and other, compliance, resources, facilities, biomass, human capital and infrastructure that is invaluable. The Permits we are in possession of allow for Genus Cannabis Sativa import, export, grow & cultivation, research, testing, developing end product for global distribution, all of which are anticipated to be utilized by Protext with the end goal to commercialize the live plant extraction technology and bring superior end products to the global market. Having technology that's been proven to increase bioavailability by 10-15x greater is Significant and puts us Miles ahead of all competitors. Additional testing is anticipated to be conducted over the next few weeks as we are excited to announce the kettle equipment has arrived back at the farm and Now rests safely in the Laboratory it's new Home. The testing will focus on maximizing yield as well as testing various strains of Genus Cannabis Sativa. We will also begin conducting the R&D using the New Age Extraction Technology for other Indigenous Plant Flora with medicinal properties.

I feel that the Significance of the Extraction Technology with its 10-15X Bioavailability has been over looked and that is due to the complexity of the science and lack of understanding by the shareholders but in layman's, terms we stand to produce Natural Plant Base Medicine with 10-15 Times more Bioavailability than current products on the market.

As we are focused on the reduction of opioids in the pharmaceutical industry we look towards the indigenous plant flora for their healing properties and turn back towards natural plant based medicine from whence it came.

Dr.J continued, "As we previously stated, but worth repeating, we entered into this transaction with Protext as we believe there to be numerous synergies by allowing access to certain assets of our established business' with Protext as well as commercialize the Protext proprietary live plant extraction technology and processes into our existing Genus Cannabis Sativa infrastructure. Prior to the merger, Protext had collaborated with RSAMMD and Leeds Boerdery, whereby the companies utilized Protext's proprietary live plant extraction technology along with Kettle extraction equipment to conduct a series of live cannabis extraction testing at New Castle Farm under permits for Genus Cannabis Sativa, with the goal to produce an emulsion rich with cannabinoid but with little to no conversion of THC-A to psychoactive THC. We undertook a series of tests to prove out that the Kettle system and extraction technologies did what they were supposed to do. As part of our previous investigations, various tests were completed using live cannabis flower and leaf, rendered into liquid emulsions supplied by the farm in New Castle. Prior to now, it was hypothecated that processing live Genus Cannabis Sativa under lower temperatures would yield a rich nano-emulsion of phytocannabinoids while retaining the non-psychoactive precursor acid form (THC-A). Our investigations have conclusively demonstrated that full-spectrum cannabinoids can be extracted using the proprietary Kettle system, with minimal metabolic conversion, paving the way for advancement of medical research using non-psychoactive cannabis. What has also intrigued us are the findings from prior research and clinical trials that have shown that the Kettle system, when applied to other medicinal plants, can create an extract that is significantly more bioavailable (10-15x) than a standard extract. This means that our cannabis extract should be more potent while providing a dose that could potentially last up to 24 hours in the bloodstream, which is in-line with prior clinical results using other medicinal plants. Medically, this opens the door to a line of natural pharmaceuticals derived from cannabis but at a fraction of the price and with potentially superior outcomes. From a business perspective, an increase of bioavailability in that magnitude can be a game changer for cultivators as it essentially could increase the net yield by a factor of 10-15x per plant, per acre, per farm."

"All of this work was made possible through existing permits and Infrastructure to conduct research and testing of Genus cannabis sativa at the New Castle Farm, managed and controlled by Dr.J. We are enthusiastic about commercializing the proprietary extraction technology. By devising a way to extract the phytocannabinoids without metabolic conversion of THC-A, we can retain the entourage effect and the full medical potential of Genus Cannabis Sativa, but without the psychoactive property delivered by THC. We believe what we have now shown is a scientifically important milestone and a technology breakthrough that has global significance and we look forward to taking this to commercialization which may include global licensing opportunities to other grow and extraction facilities around the world, This is the turning point of $TXTM in it's history thus far " concluded Protext CEO, Mr. Du Plooy. #LetsGoTXTM

About RSAMMDA.LLC:

RSAMMDA.LLC. is a jointly owned company focused on acquisitions with two principals, Mr. Dylon Du Plooy and Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen ("Dr. J"). Mr. Du Plooy is a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Dr. J operates the 5000 Hectare New Castle Farms that are permitted for Genus Cannabis Sativa. Together, we partner with leading hospitals and universities globally to advance the clinical benefits and applications of cannabinoids.



RSAMMDA.LLC founders are a group of medical doctors and pharmacists, and cannabis activists who have been at the forefront of medical cannabis legislation and South African cannabis legalization, which took place in September 2018. We are committed to the advancement of technology and scientific research that leads to an improved quality of life for patients around the world.



About Protext TXTM

Through its prior acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing and development of highly bioavailable botanical products all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.



