Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Is Expected to Reach $931.56 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global non-contact infrared thermometer market was estimated at $368.50 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $931.56 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.83% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $368.50 Million Market Size in 2031 $931.56 Million CAGR 9.83% No. of Pages in Report 343 Segments covered Distance to spot ratio, Mounting Type, Application Area, and Region. Drivers Increased consumer awareness about the need to monitor body temperature as an efficient technique to detect infections Widespread use of non-contact infrared thermometers in a variety of industries Opportunities Proposed development of government campaigns such as distribution of non-contact infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, and others Launch of advanced interventional radiology accessories Restrains Lack of awareness of the use of non-contact infrared thermometers in emerging nations

Covid-19 Scenario

The global lockdown gave way to halted production activities which caused huge disruptions in the overall supply chain of electronic components, thus impacting the global non-contact infrared thermometer market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

On the other hand, increased expenditure toward healthcare products fueled the demand for the product to some extent. And, as the global situation has gotten back to normalcy, the market has also been able to make up for the incurred losses.





The global non-contact infrared thermometer market is analyzed across distance to spot ratio, mounting type, application area, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on distance to spot ratio, the >50:1 segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The 21:1 to 50:1 segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include 6:1 to 12:1 and 13:1 to 20:1.

Based on mounting type, the handheld segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.99% throughout the forecast period. The fixed segments is also analyzed in the report.

Based on application area, the medical segment held around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.23% throughout the forecast period. The industrial segment is also assessed in the report.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.61% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global non-contact infrared thermometer market report include A&D Medical, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., American Diagnostics Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, AMETEK Land, EXTECH, Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation), Kobold Messring GmbH, Microlife Corporation, Omega Engineering, Optris, OMRON Healthcare Inc., PCE Holding GmbH, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Welch Allyn, Toshniwal Industries Pvt ltd, and Trumeter. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the non-contact infrared thermometer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing non-contact infrared thermometer market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the non-contact infrared thermometer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global non-contact infrared thermometer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Distance to Spot Ratio 6:1 to 12:1 13:1 to 20:1 21:1 to 50:1 >50:1



Mounting Type Handheld Fixed



Application Area Medical Industrial



By Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany Italy France Spain United Kingdom Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



