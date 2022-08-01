Lauren Smyle Joins BridgeCore Capital As Senior Director of Loan Originations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced that Lauren Smyle has joined the firm as Senior Director of Loan Originations.
In this newly created position, Smyle will be responsible for overseeing loan originations on commercial real estate in markets served by BridgeCore throughout the country, further expanding BridgeCore's leading role as a bridge lender.
Based in San Diego, Smyle has nearly a decade of relevant origination, underwriting, and portfolio management experience in the banking and private, bridge lending industries. She reports directly to BridgeCore Founder and Principal Elliot Shirwo.
"Lauren has established herself as a highly-respected professional in our industry, with the highest degree of integrity, transparency and respect among her peers, and we are excited that she is joining our team," said Shirwo. "Beyond her technical abilities, she shares BridgeCore's coveted practice that relationships come first."
Added Smyle, "I am excited to be a part of an experienced, professional team that is dedicated to not only getting the deal done, but doing so with the highest quality of service and responsiveness, along with active communication and close collaboration with their long-established, trusted mortgage broker and borrower relationships nationwide."
About BridgeCore Capital
BridgeCore provides short-term loans ranging from $1 million to $60 million on commercial real estate in prime U.S. markets, including origination of senior debt and purchase of non-performing loans secured by first trust deeds. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore's unique "Pay-Rate Protection" product, which reduces monthly payments to as low as 5.99% per annum ("Pay-Rate") for the entire loan term, deferring the remaining interest until loan pay-off, without compounding interest. For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com.
For More Information, Contact:
Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital
310-426-8751, elliot@bridgecorecapital.com
Media, Contact:
Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5965, rpondel@pondel.com
