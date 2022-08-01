Electrosurgery Market Size is estimated to reach at USD 10,708 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7%, Owing to Growing Demands for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electrosurgery Market Size Accounted for USD 6,589 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 10,708 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.



The global electrosurgery market has experienced rapid growth in recent decades and is predicted to sustain its momentum in the upcoming years as it is finding widespread use in multiple areas, especially in medical interventions such as general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and gynecology surgery, among others. These are technologies that use an electrical current to kill the targeting tissues rapidly. Many medical interventions have used electrosurgery equipment to cut, desiccate, coagulate, and fulgurate various tissues.

During surgical intervention, electrosurgical equipment uses a slightly elevated electrical charge to cut, desiccate, coagulate, and fulgurate tissue. Electrosurgery technologies are used in a wide range of surgical procedures, including vascular surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, and others. These surgical devices employ electric current to cause thermal damage to the targeted different tissues. In surgical intervention, electrosurgery technologies are used to coagulate, pierce, and fulgurite, as well as effectively eliminate tissues. These techniques are used in tandem with sophisticated equipment. Electrosurgery technologies are routinely widely used in a number of laparoscopic medical procedures because they are simple to get and increase the effectiveness of the invasive surgery, lowering patient's trauma. In the approaching years, the growing number of medical interventions conducted globally would act as just a high-impact contributing stimulus for the electrosurgery industry.

Report Coverage:

Market Electrosurgery Market Market Size 2021 USD 6,589 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 10,708 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.7%

Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Surgery, By End User, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Kirwan Surgical Products LLC, Olympus Corporation, Utah Medical Products Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, The Cooper Companies, Inc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, and Stryker Corporation. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Electrosurgery Market Dynamics

The growing number of surgeries performed globally has fueled the worldwide electrosurgery market. With the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and technological breakthroughs, there is a massive pool of elderly population that is growing with each passing day. However, it is the severe government procedures in place for getting items licensed that are limiting industry expansion. Furthermore, there is significant tremendous potential in advanced economies that will prove extremely profitable in terms of development chances in the global electrosurgery market.

Furthermore, the worldwide electrosurgery market is predicted to expand as the world's senior population rises. The rise in the demand for minimally invasive treatments, combined with technological improvements, will propel the industry to new heights. According to several researches, there are considerable population estimations that are now living with cardiac problems. Death has been observed among the growing numbers. Many nations are expected to be battling cardiovascular disorders and just seeing fatalities, with one in every three individuals dying from heart disease. Likewise, the rapid improvement of technology and the growing preference for minimally-invasive procedures over traditional procedures are projected to increase market expectations for electrosurgery devices. However, dangers connected with electrosurgical techniques are projected to stymie market expansion during the projection period.

Rising Government Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Drive Market Expansion

The federal government's increased spending is expected to drive the market's growth pace. Furthermore, the rise and development of the healthcare industry, pushed by both private and public actors, will generate profitable business growth prospects, especially in emerging economies. Furthermore, greater government attempts to supply the greatest pharmaceuticals and medical advancements against breathing problems, cardiovascular disorders, and other conditions in remote locations would open up possibilities for market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The global electrosurgery market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, surgery, and end user. In terms of product, the segment is separated into electrosurgical instruments (monopolar electrosurgical instruments, and bipolar electrosurgical instruments), electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical accessories (patient return electrodes, cords, cables, and adapters, and others), and smoke evacuation systems. In terms of surgery, the market is divided into general surgery, orthopedic surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, oncological surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, urological surgery, cosmetic surgery, and other surgeries. In terms of end user, the segment is classified into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, and ablation centers, and research academic and laboratories institutes.

Global Electrosurgery Market Regional Outlook

The global electrosurgery market is split into five regions: North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing primarily to government initiatives to expand access to surgical interventions, the increasing popularity of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures, huge clinical outcomes, a significant population base, and the region's emerging healthcare infrastructure. The industry is likely to expand during the projected timeline as the region's incidence of cardiovascular as well as neurodegenerative disorders rise. Furthermore, the market is likely to benefit from increased investments in the construction of medical infrastructure, particularly in China, India, and Japan.

Electrosurgery Market Players

Some of the prominent electrosurgery market companies are Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Kirwan Surgical Products LLC, Olympus Corporation, Utah Medical Products Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, The Cooper Companies, Inc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, and Stryker Corporation.

