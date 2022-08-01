Biofrontera Inc. Announces Patent in Australia for Novel Illumination Protocols Granted to Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH

Patent Improves Differentiated Profile of Ameluz-PDT by Expected Reduced Pain Intensity while Maintaining Efficacy

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. BFRI, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the Australian Patent Office (IP Australia) granted a notice of allowance to Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH for the patent "Photodynamic therapy comprising two light exposures at different wavelengths" (AU 2018/437303B2).

The patent protects a number of innovations related to new illumination protocols for the treatment of skin diseases with photodynamic therapy (PDT). It covers treatment protocols that are expected to combine the lower pain of daylight PDT with the higher cure rates and lower recurrence rates of conventional therapy. The patent also claims this illumination approach is linked to the performance of PDT with a drug containing a photosensitizer or its precursor. In this respect, the use of the illumination combinations protected in this patent also protects Biofrontera's drug, Ameluz®.

"The news of the patent allowance in Australia for our licensor Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH demonstrates the potential for continued innovation and further improvements in PDT therapy that our products are on the forefront of. By offering conventional therapy's efficacy at a lower pain intensity and reduced patient presence in the doctor's office, Biofrontera's products and PDT in general have a strong competitive advantage. The patent strengthens the differentiated profile of the BF-RhodoLED® and Ameluz combination, Ameluz-PDT, and provides a potential roadmap for similar patent extensions and further protection of Ameluz-PDT in other geographies, including the United States," stated Hermann Luebbert, Executive Chairman of Biofrontera Inc.

The treatment method uses a photosensitizer in combination with two light exposures of different wavelengths and exposure durations. The application of a photosensitizer is followed first by a longer exposure to a broadband light (e.g., sunlight or light from an appropriate artificial light source) or blue light, followed by a subsequent, much shorter exposure to narrowband red light (e.g., light from Biofrontera's RhodoLED® lamps).

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

