Neeyamo Achieves ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 Certification

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neeyamo, a leading provider of global payroll and EOR services, is pleased to announce that it is an ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certified organization.
ISO 27017:2015 specifies information security controls applicable to the provision and use of cloud services by providing additional implementation guidance for relevant controls specified in ISO/IEC 27002. The certification demonstrates the organization's ability to provide security controls for cloud services.
ISO 27018:2019 pertains to the Code of practice for protecting personally identifiable information (PII) on the cloud. It establishes the measures to be taken in the public cloud computing environment in accordance with the privacy principles in ISO/IEC 27100, specifies guidelines based on ISO/IEC 27002, taking into consideration the regulatory requirements for the protection of PII which can be applied within the context of the information security risk environment(s).
The system and the processes, including data, are subject to stringent Security and Privacy standards when operating in an industry as sensitive as payroll. This new milestone reinforces its commitment to take all necessary steps to ensure the highest level of protection for employee data processed on a secured cloud-based technology.
"As a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider, we are cautious about implementing the right controls at the right time," said Sachin Kawalkar, Chief Information Security Officer - Global Head of Information Security and Quality, Neeyamo. "The addition of our ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certifications to our existing portfolio should boost the confidence of all our customers and assure them that we operate with the highest standards of services."
About Neeyamo
Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll product portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.
