Red River Bank Opens First New Orleans, Louisiana, Banking Center

ALEXANDRIA, La., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank ("the Bank") opened its newest banking center today at 700 Baronne Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. This is Red River Bank's first full-service banking center in the New Orleans market and its 28th banking center in Louisiana.
Red River Bank also operates a combined loan and deposit production office (LDPO) in the Energy Centre on Poydras Street in New Orleans, which opened in December 2021. Also, in March 2022, the Bank announced the purchase of property on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in nearby Metairie, Louisiana, for a future location of the Bank.
"We have witnessed the New Orleans banking landscape change dramatically over the past couple of years," said Red River Bank President and CEO Blake Chatelain. "At the same time, we have recognized an opportunity to extend our customer-focused, community-banking experience to that market with our LDPO and, now, a full-service banking center."
Red River Bank New Orleans Market President Meghan Donelon has led efforts to develop the Bank's presence throughout New Orleans since joining the Bank in September 2021. "What sets Red River Bank apart is our genuine desire to listen to customers' needs and react to those needs quickly," stated Donelon. "Credit decisions are made locally, and support is provided by our experienced team of individuals. Day-to-day customer service is easily accessible, and we take pride in helping our customers and the communities we serve. Louisiana is the focus of our bank, and we are thrilled to offer New Orleans its first full-service Red River Bank banking center."
Donelon, along with Banking Center Manager Vicki Pouey, plan to host a grand opening of the Baronne Street banking center later this year.
About Red River Bank
Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 28 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Banking centers are located in the following Louisiana markets: Central, which includes the Alexandria metropolitan statistical area ("MSA"); Northwest, which includes the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA; Capital, which includes the Baton Rouge MSA; Southwest, which includes the Lake Charles MSA; the Northshore, which includes Covington; Acadiana, which includes the Lafayette MSA; and New Orleans, which includes the New Orleans MSA. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at redriverbank.net.
Contact: Leigh Ann Purvis Marketing Director leighann.purvis@redriverbank.net 318-561-5903
