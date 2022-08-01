Verse Announces the Release of Verse Capture to Bring the Power of Texting and Conversational AI to the Massive SMB Market

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next-generation conversation automation platform, Verse, has announced the launch of its latest product offering, Verse Capture. The chatbot alternative provides businesses with the ability to transform website traffic into real-time 2-way text conversations powered by Human-Guided AI.
While typical chatbot services handle traffic with automated messages and default response prompts, Verse Capture starts with an on-site inquiry and carries conversations forward to the mobile world via SMS messaging. This win-win scenario provides consumers the ability to interact with businesses 24/7 from the convenience of their smartphone devices while simultaneously capturing new website leads and opportunities for the business.
Unlike other products on the market that focus solely on generating new leads, Verse Capture takes newly captured leads through an SMS engagement and qualification campaign as soon as conversations start, ultimately driving qualified opportunities to businesses rather than just more cold, unscreened leads that aren't ready to connect yet. Verse Capture is a game changer for businesses looking to maximize the value of their website and the direct traffic that it generates.
"The numbers don't lie. We have found that text-based lead capture & qualification drive up to 50% more website conversions than traditional and outdated methods and old forms," David Tal, CEO & Co-Founder of Verse. "Verse is dedicated to creating a frictionless experience for businesses and their customers alike. Verse Capture does just that - simplifying the entire customer experience and boosting ROI from their marketing efforts."
Verse Capture, like all of the Verse Product Suite, was built with compliance at the center, so businesses have peace of mind knowing best practices are enforced at the forefront of the widget, and throughout every step of the customer's journey. To learn more about Verse Capture and how to increase lead generation through the power of SMS messaging, please visit https://verse.io.
