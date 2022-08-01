Associa Hill Country Offers Free Financial Planning Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country (ACH), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Austin, San Antonio, Edinburg, New Braunfels, and Round Rock areas, will host a free budget and financial planning webinar for managed community board members on Thursday, August 4 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. CT. Leslee Cicogna, PCAM®, AMS®, CMCA®, Director of Management Services; Jessica Davis, AMS®, CMCA®, Director of Management Services; and Lisa Paulk, CAM®, CAPS®, Director of Management Services will discuss budget and financial planning best practices for managed communities.
The webinar is open to current and prospective clients. Some topics for discussion include budget concepts, expense trends, utilization of reserve studies, monthly financial reports, and guidance and direction on reviewing contracts. The session will conclude with an open forum "Question and Answer" session. To register for this free virtual training session, please RSVP to Christiana Ennis at christiana.ennis@associa.us.
"An educated community board is a successful board," said Associa Hill Country branch president Alex Rix. "Through our commitment to providing some of the most comprehensive and professional board education available, we are helping our clients and homeowners maintain and safeguard the financial health of their community."
About Associa
With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
