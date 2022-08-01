The military wearables market size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Wearables Market by End User, Technology, Wearable Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777313/?utm_source=GNW





The land forces segment is projected to dominate market share in the End User segment during the forecast period

Based on end user, the land forces segment is projected to domainate market share during the forecast period as most of the current generation wearable technologies are designed to enhance the combat effectiveness of land forces as these personnel are often exposed to hazardous working conditions leading to anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of loss of life due to external danger.



The vision & surveillance segment projected to lead military wearables market during forecast period

Based on technology, the video & surveillance segment is projected to lead the military wearables market during the forecast period.The market is also witnessing huge demand for Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) technology-based product.



Additionally, advancement in the night vision headwear technologies is also driving the market as these technologies help armed forces carry out critical mission at night or during conditions with low visibility.



Headwear segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on wearables type, the headwear segment is projected to lead the military wearables market during the forecast period.This segment has been further segmented into eyewear, body wear, hearables, wristwear.



There is huge demand due to the integration of the headwear with advanced technology (Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR)) is the driven factor for wearables segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The Military Wearables industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Middle East is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The escalating geopolitical tension in the regions has encouraged investments towards the adoption of modern wearable technologies of the soldiers, which favors the growth potential of the market in focus in the regions.



• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, Others-25%

• By Region: North America –60%, Europe – 20%, AsiaPacific – 10%,Middle East – 5%, and Rest of the World – 5%



Major players operating in the military wearables market are BAE Systems PLC (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd.(Israel), Rheinmetall AG(Germany), Thales Group(France), Saab AB(Sweden), Aselsan A.S(Turkey), General Dynamic Corporation (US) are some of the market players.



