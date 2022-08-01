Coastal Cloud Awarded Best Company to Work For in Florida

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year in a row, Coastal Cloud has been named to Florida Trend's annual list of Best Companies to Work For. Coastal Cloud's growth over the past year has moved the company from a medium-sized company to the large employer category, ranking 15th overall on the list.

"We are so proud to be highlighted for the sixth year in a row by Florida Trend's Best Company to Work For list," said Sara Hale, President of Coastal Cloud. "We believe our company culture truly sets us apart, providing a better quality of life to our employees and better services and solutions to our customers."

Coastal Cloud, which is also celebrating its 10th year in business this year, was created with employee culture and quality of life in mind. With an almost exclusively virtual workforce, this flexibility has allowed the company to attract employees at all stages of their career - with diversity of background, gender, race, geography, and skillsets - enabling the company to better assist clients across the nation with innovative ideas and solutions.

Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

"These inspirational and visionary companies provide a glimpse into what tomorrow's workplace and workforce will look like. Lessons learned from these industry pioneers span far and wide," said Florida Trend Publisher David Denor. "They continue to innovate and step outside the box with critical thinking to ensure the success of not only their internal employees, but their clients as well."

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings. For the full list of the Best Companies To Work For In Florida, visit floridatrend.com/best-companies.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner that provides consulting, implementation, and managed services to businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. Founded in 2012, the company offers insight and expertise to a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity, and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 customer satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is the #1 rated consulting partner on G2Crowd.com. Coastal Cloud attributes its success to a unique company culture, nimble expertise, onshore-only teams, and a relentless focus on delivering quality and forging long-term customer relationships. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders, and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives, and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts, and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million page views and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About Workforce Research Group

Workforce Research Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com.

