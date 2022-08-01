New York, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solar Energy Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310914/?utm_source=GNW





Additionally, included are a review of the different technologies from second-generation and third-generation solar technologies such as Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)/Plastic Solar Cells and Multi-junction Photovoltaics (MJPVs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (CPVs) which are currently in commercial use; and a review of early-stage technologies that are beginning to see transfer from research to commercialization and major factors impelling and impeding the global growth.



The scope of this report extends to sizing of the solar energy market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for solar installations at global level in 2021, which is being considered as the base year, 2022 as the estimate year and forecast for 2027, with a projection of CAGRs from 2022 to 2027.Market data provided in volume is cumulative installed capacity.



The report also provides the value in millions of U.S. dollars and which corresponds to the volume presented in this report.



The report focuses on assessment of solar energy technologies and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers.Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities are also discussed in the report.



The study forecasts the market value of the solar energy market for key technologies such as PV and CSP.



This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the solar industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the solar industry and their areas of application.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.



Report Includes:

- 86 data tables and 65 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for solar power technologies

- Analyses of the global and regional market trends with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size for solar energy markets in value and volumetric terms, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by energy type, technology, application, and geographic region

- Discussion of the key market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints in the solar energy industry, regulatory dynamics, manufacturing trends, upcoming technologies, and future trends & innovations

- Examination of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers, suppliers, and major users of these products

- Updated information on key mergers and acquisitions and other strategies in the solar electric power generation market

- Analysis of the competitive landscape of the major manufacturers and suppliers of PV modules based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading PV manufacturers, including ABB Power Generation, Canadian Solar Inc., LONGi Green Energy Technology, Jinko Solar, Tata Power Solar, and Trina Solar Co., Ltd.



Summary:

Solar technologies comprise a broad industry characterized by a high level of diversity, creativity and flexibility.The industry operates with a high level of tolerance for experimentation and risk-taking, which has, in the long term, resulted in overall growth and broader acceptance of the industry's legitimacy.



It includes technological solutions ranging from commercially viable and mass-produced thinfilm products (second-generation) to experimental technologies (third-generation) that are in the early stages of being transferred from academic and private research institutions and consortiums to viable profit-seeking enterprises.



Reasons for Doing the Study:

The subject matter of this study is critical in providing additional intelligence for decision-makers all along the value chain within the solar photovoltaic and thermal technologies industry, helping to guide investment and business decisions by providing a frame of reference and forward-looking estimates. At its core, the overarching goal of this study is to provide detailed information on the solar energy industry (photovoltaic & solar thermal) through provision of a macro-level view of trends and major influencing factors.



However, by considering the aggregate potentials of renewable energy sources, this report estimates the combined contribution made by these sources to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and can thereby help countries achieve energy independence, conserve natural resources and improve the environment. Looking at renewables in a single report also allows readers to develop an assessment of policy-relevant issues in terms of gauging where support is warranted, how close some energy sources are to providing significant contributions to the portfolio of available resources and what metrics might help in deciding which energy sources are best equipped to satisfy the needs of individual countries and

regions.



Solar panels continue to become more efficient, enabling their use on homes and businesses to produce more electricity in a limited space.Increasingly, solar PV panels are lighter weight, have a sleeker appearance and thinner profile, making them more visually appealing.



In addition, solar shingles are becoming more widespread, and there are more available products than ever before. Despite these improvements, solar energy costs seem to be remaining relatively stable.



In addition, many solar panel manufacturers are offering longer warranties than ever before, making solar a safer investment.Even liquid solar panels are being developed and show promise.



Likewise, solar inverters are also advancing, helping to boost total solar system efficiency.

