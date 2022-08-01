Allstars Fantasy Announces The Integration Of Tokenomics To The Fantasy Sports Platform

Roadtown, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allstars Fantasy, an online sports and gaming platform announces the integration of blockchain technology to introduce smart contract-based protocols within the play-to-earn ecosystem.
The company's primary aim is to allow players to complete transactions within the game using their digital assets and earn rewards in the same form. With the introduction of blockchain technology, fantasy sports players will be able to stake and receive benefits with ease, convenience, and peace of mind.
Not only are the transactions through this platform safe and secure, but they are also fast with a low fee. It offers a high degree of flexibility on game executions as well. All this has been made possible through the ERC-20 Technology that leverages Polygon blockchain. It is one of the most popular blockchain solutions, known for allowing fast transactions at very low fees.
By integrating innovative tokenomics, the Allstars Fantasy team strives to make fantasy sports engaging, fun, and attractive for the players. The platform presents the players with challenges and milestones. Once a player achieves them, they can enjoy rewards in the form of crypto. The platform also offers insider information and football news to keep the players ahead of the game.
The Allstars Fantasy brand is indeed reshaping the market for fantasy sports.
About the Founder
Allstars Fantasy was founded by Saleem Jadallah, who also serves as the CEO of the platform. By building one of the first blockchain-based fantasy football websites, Saleem wishes to contribute to the growth of this market. He invested in BTC at the 2k level in 2017. Since then, this market has captured his interest. With Allstars Fantasy, he aims to create a safe haven for all players by turning this platform into tokenomics.
For more information:
Website: https://www.allstarsfan.com/
E-mail: saleem@allstarsfan.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
