Flexible Green Packaging: Global Markets

The report features a comparative study of conventional and emerging technology, and it discusses the importance of technological advancements in the flexible green packaging market.The report also surveys the strategies adopted by major players in the global flexible green packaging market.



The patent analysis featured in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as across geographies, specifically, the U.S., Europe and Japan regions. The global flexible green packaging market is segmented based on materials, applications and regions.



The estimated values that are used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 134 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for flexible green packaging technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for flexible green packaging, and corresponding market share analysis based on material, application, type, process, and geographic region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook

- A holistic review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the flexible green packaging market

- Discussion of current and future demand in the market for flexible green packaging materials and applications, along with the industry value chain analysis, competitive environment, and latest developments

- Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the flexible green packaging industry

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corp., Britton Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Gascogne Flexible and Graphic Packaging Holding Co.



Summary:

In terms of revenue, the global flexible green packaging market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is expected to be valued at $REDACTED in 2027 after increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period from 2022 through 2027.



This report segments the overall flexible green packaging market into materials, type, applications, process and regions.



In 2021, paper accounted for the largest share of demand for flexible green packaging in terms of materials.Paper accounted for REDACTED% of the demand in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



Paper is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Paper packaging materials are economical, lightweight and easy to handle; hence, they are preferred over other flexible green material.



In addition, corrugated paper and cardboard paper packaging material also provide mechanical protection to the packaged material.Corrugated paper and cardboard are extensively used for secondary and tertiary packaging.



With the growth of the retail industry, the demand for secondary and tertiary packaging are expected to increase substantially.



The packaged food industry has been witnessing substantial growth during the past couple of years; hence, execution and competition are expected to increase.With the changing dynamics of the industry, major players are adopting new product launches and geographic expansion.



This is projected to fuel the demand for flexible green packaging for food industry applications.The food industry application accounted for the REDACTED% of global demand for flexible green packaging market in 2021.



Consumer goods' applications demand accounted for $REDACTED in 2021 and is projected to be valued at $REDACTED by 2027, increasing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



Major driving factors directly impacting the market are listed below -

- Growing use of flexible green materials for primary packaging.

- Sustainability advantages offered by flexible green packaging over rigid packaging.

- Increased shelf life offered by flexible green packaging.

- New product introduction for consumer markets channeling flexible green packaging market on growth path.

- Increasing consumer preference for lightweight, durable and aesthetic packaging.



Some of the major players involved in the manufacturing of flexible green packaging are Amcor Ltd., American Packaging Corp., Britton Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Gascogne Flexible and Graphic Packaging Holding Co.



In terms of regional value, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region was dominant in 2021, followed by Europe.APAC makes up REDACTED% of the total flexible green packaging market, followed by Europe, which accounts for REDACTED%, and the North America region, which accounts for REDACTED%.



The U.S., Germany, France, the U.K, China, India and South Korea are the main global markets for the flexible green packaging due to stringent government regulations and awareness. In addition to this, countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. have excellent recycling regulations along with the Extended Producer Responsibilities (a policy approach under which producers are given a financial or physical responsibility for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products) across the European Union region. Also, countries like China and India are the fastest growing in terms of economies and population. The demand for flexible green packaging products is mostly driven by millennial consumers in these countries, as they have an avid preference for single-serving and on-the-go style food and beverage products.

