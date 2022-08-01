GAINS Opens Registration for 2022 GAINS Summit: Reconnect

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, today announced the return of the GAINS Summit to Chicago. GAINS customers, partners, and experts will come together in person this fall to learn and share how to Move Forward Faster. Attendees will hear about the latest in supply chain planning and inventory optimization, network with their peers in manufacturing, distribution, service parts, and retail, participate in new workshops, and experience iconic Chicago treasures such as a special performance from The Second City. The two-day event takes place on September 28-29, 2022, at the University of Chicago's Gleacher Center.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome our customers back to Chicago," said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINS. "We are excited to host in-person sessions where our clients will discover new ways to elevate their supply chain. GAINS invites our customers to reconnect as they participate in the vibrant discussions and informative sessions, consult with onsite GAINS and GAINS Labs experts, and learn from one another's shared best practices."

Attendees at this year's event will be inspired by the legendary Chicago improv group, The Second City, who will help attendees to "Revive, Refresh & Connect" and experience the joy of laughter from the best in comedy after several challenging years in the supply chain.

Registration for the GAINS Summit is open online. Accommodations are available at Chicago's Sheraton Grand, near the University of Chicago Gleacher Center.

About GAINS

At GAINS, our quest is to democratize supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results, including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as 8 weeks. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jenny Lacey

GAINS

jlacey@gainsystems.com

Related Images











Image 1: RECONNECT: GAINS Summit 2022





RECONNECT: GAINS Summit 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment