Telehealth Market Worth $539.73 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, "Telehealth Market by Component [Hardware (Peripheral Devices, Monitor), Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Real-time, Remote Monitoring)], Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Psychiatry), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2029", published by Meticulous Research, the telehealth market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to reach $539.73 billion by 2029.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4174
Telehealth, also known as telemedicine, is a tool for remotely delivering healthcare services, such as examinations and consultations. Telemedicine enables healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients without needing an in-person visit. Telehealth services allow patients to communicate with healthcare professionals remotely using their personal devices or by visiting a dedicated telehealth kiosk. Telehealth provides great convenience for patients and increases access to healthcare, especially in rural areas.
The main factors driving the global telehealth market are the rising trend of telehealth services, the rising geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing awareness about the benefits & convenience of telehealth. Furthermore, the use of AI & virtual assistants and the advent of telerobots offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market. However, a lack of health standards compared to traditional health systems and patient privacy & confidentiality concerns are expected to limit the market growth to some degree.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Telehealth Market
In March 2020, the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and directed countries to take immediate action to detect and reduce the transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic led to urgent calls for the adoption of telehealth solutions. Governments across the globe recommended healthcare facilities and providers to offer clinical services through virtual means such as telehealth. In the U.S., during the first quarter of 2020, the number of telehealth visits increased by 50%, compared with the same period in 2019, with a 154% increase in visits noted in surveillance week 13 in 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 CDC.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4174
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in the adoption of telehealth all over the world. In the U.S., Medicare telehealth utilization increased about 63-fold between 2019 and 2020 (Source: Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE). While it was already gaining traction before the pandemic, it has evolved as a critical component of care delivery for doctors and patients. During this period, the demand for telehealth services witnessed a significant increase across 50 countries most affected by COVID-19, highlighting the need to scale up telehealth capabilities during and beyond the pandemic.
Regulatory waivers in place during COVID-19, as well as public health guidance supporting virtual visits and CDC recommendations for using telehealth services, increased the uptake of telehealth services throughout the pandemic. In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced key reforms that provided greater flexibility in providing safe and effective care during the pandemic. These interim modifications were intended to encourage the use of telemedicine while relaxing previous standards. Thus, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth services.
The global telehealth market is mainly segmented based on component, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.
On the basis of component, in 2022, the services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall telehealth market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increased access to specialist care, reduced expenses & healthcare costs, improved health outcomes, increased healthcare efficiencies, and improved doctor & patient satisfaction.
Quick Buy – Telehealth Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/33290201
Based on application, the market has been segmented into psychiatry radiology, cardiology, primary care, dermatology, remote ICU, and other applications. During the forecast period, radiology and psychiatry applications have been reported to have greater adoption in the overall the telehealth market. Telehealth products & services are most commonly used for radiology and psychiatry applications. The high number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, shortage of radiologists, and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to significant penetration of radiology in the telehealth market. Moreover, the adoption of psychiatry applications is also rapidly growing in the telehealth market due to increased awareness about mental health treatment, high prevalence of disorders related to anxiety, stress, and mental illnesses, increased mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shortage of psychiatric primary care.
Based on end user, in 2022, the healthcare providers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall telehealth market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advanced telehealth infrastructure in hospitals and increased adoption by healthcare providers owing to the benefit that telehealth offers, such as convenience in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support & clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting.
Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the telehealth market during the forecast period (2022-2029). The region's largest share is attributed to factors such as a large pool of patient population, shortage of physicians, strong growth in urbanization & economic expansion, growing purchasing, rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic conditions, and favorable government reforms in the region.
The report also includes an extensive assessment of the component, application, end user, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the years (2019–2022). In recent years, the telehealth market has witnessed numerous new product launches; agreements, collaborations, & partnerships; and acquisitions.
Some of the key players operating in this market are Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (U.S.), American Well Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Doctor On Demand, Inc. (U.S.), MDlive Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Teladoc Health, Inc. (U.S.), and Zipnosis, Inc. (U.S.).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174
Scope of the Report:
Telehealth Market, by Component
- Services
- Real-time
- Store & Forward
- Remote Monitoring
- Software
- Cloud/Web-based
- On-premise
- Hardware
- Medical Peripheral Devices
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Weighing Scales
- Peak Flow Meters
- ECG Monitors
- Other Devices
- Telemedicine Carts
- Monitors
- Telemedicine Kiosk
- Medical Peripheral Devices
Telehealth Market, by Application
- Psychiatry
- Radiology
- Cardiology
- Primary care
- Dermatology
- Remote ICU
- Other Applications
Telehealth Market, by End User
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Payers
- Patients
- Other End Users
Telehealth Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4174
Related Reports:
Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Type, Practice Size (Large, Small-to-medium, Solo), Application (Patient Portals, Practice Management, CDS, Computerized Physician Order Entry, PHM), and End User - Global Forecast to 2028
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ambulatory-ehr-market-5190
Mid-revenue Cycle Management/ Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service [Solutions (Coding, Charge Capture, DRG Group, Pre-Bill Review), Consulting Services], End User (Providers, Payers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clinical-documentation-improvement-market-5012
Real World Evidence (RWE) Solutions Market by Component [Datasets, EMR, Services], Application [Drug Development and Approvals (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Market Access, Medical Device Development], End User - Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Real-World-Evidence-Solutions-Market-4954
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.
Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/227/telehealth-market-2029
Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.