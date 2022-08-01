NRL Launches Quantum Navy YouTube Series

WASHINGTON, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), with the help of Defense Media Activity, is launching a three-part series highlighting the importance of quantum research for the 21st century U.S. Navy.
"Quantum Navy" will introduce viewers to the history of quantum, highlights NRL's key role in the nation's quantum initiative, and previews the future of quantum and what it means for the Navy.
Quantum information science offers vast technological improvements in computing, sensing, and communication, areas of high interest for the Navy. The series features NRL leadership describing researchers' quest for dividends in these areas. Possibilities include solving computer problems in minutes that otherwise could take a lifetime, saving the lives of Sailors with more precise locations, or more secure, virtually unhackable communications for our naval forces.
"Quantum networks will be essential to modern secure communications and to computing, sensor and precision time enhancements in the 21st Century" said Gerald Borsuk, Ph.D., NRL associate director of research for the systems directorate. "NRL, along with our DC-QNet partners, will work to advance quantum network capabilities and leadership."
In 2020, NRL was designated as the U.S. Navy's Quantum Information Research Center. This designation allows NRL to engage with public and private sector organizations to enhance and accelerate research, development, and deployment of quantum information sciences and QIS-enabled technologies and systems.
"Quantum Navy" premieres Wednesday (August 3) on NRL's YouTube channel, with new episodes airing every Wednesday.
Corporate Communications U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (202) 480-3746 nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil
