Modern Heart and Vascular Opens an Office in the Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is now seeing patients in The Woodlands, Texas. The technologically advanced practice can diagnose and prevent numerous cardiovascular diseases and conditions at the earliest stages by utilizing the very best imaging and non-imaging modalities.
Modern Heart and Vascular offers on-site testing for your convenience and assurance of exceptional quality, accuracy, and timely follow-up.
The new office address is 3117 College Park, Suite 200 The Woodlands, TX 77384.
The following services and more are offered by their providers and expert staff of certified technicians:
- Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- Monitors
- Echocardiogram
- Nuclear Cardiology Stress Test (Treadmill and Chemical)
- Cardiac PET/CT Scans
- Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI)
- Arterial Doppler
- Venous Doppler
- Carotid Doppler
- Renal Artery Doppler
- Abdominal Aorta Doppler
- Pacemaker/AICD Checks
- EECP
- Modern Vein Treatments: Ablation, Venaseal, Sclerotherapy
- Expert Consultation
- Executive Cardiovascular Exam
- Dietary Consultation
- Heart Failure Clinic
- Prevention Focused Services
With many years of experience, Ricardo Bellera, MD, FACC, FSCAI, is helping lead the new office in The Woodlands, TX.
We Help With The Management Of:
- Chest Pain
- Shortness of Breath
- Dizziness or Passing Out
- Palpitations/ Rapid Heartbeat
- Fatigue/No Energy
- Swelling in Legs
- Sweating
- Pain/Cramps in Legs
- Varicose Veins
- Heart Murmurs
- Heart Attacks
- Strokes
- Blockages in Heart Arteries
- Blockages in Leg Arteries
- High Blood Pressure
- High Cholesterol
- Heart Valve Conditions
- Pacemakers and Defibrillators
- Congestive Heart failure
- Aneurysms
- Carotid Artery Disease
- Arrhythmias
- Prevention (Family History, Smoking Cessation, Diabetes Mellitus, Obesity)
- Women's Heart Health
- Men's Heart Health
- Senior's Heart Health
- Athlete's Heart Heath
- Diabetic's Heart Health
- Many Others...
Prevention, Prevention, Prevention
Verified Patient Testimonial: "Dr Bellera made me feel like I was his only patient. He has very good bedside manner and explains things thoroughly to ensure I understand everything. The staff is very wonderful as well. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a cardiologist."
To Read More Patient Testimonials, Click Here.
For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit your needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.
Website: www.modernheartandvascular.com
Modern Cardiovascular Care for Modern Patients Using Modern Technology
Contact:
Ricardo Bellera, MD, FACC, FSCAI
Phone: 832-644-8930
Email: office@modernhvi.com
Related Images
Image 1: Cardiologists at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
Dr. Naddi Marah, Dr. Percy Morales, Dr. Michael Siropaides, Dr. Rajiv Agarwal and Dr. Ricardo Bellera
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.