Tricida to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, August 8, 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. TCDA today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market on Monday, August 8, 2022. Tricida will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and business progress. The webcast or call may be accessed as follows:
Tricida Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
Monday, August 8, 2022
4:30 pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|IR.Tricida.com
|Dial-in:
|(800) 715-9871
|International:
|(646) 307-1963
|Conference ID:
|3576787
A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida's website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately 4.3 million patients with CKD in the United States. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD.
For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.
Contact:
Jackie Cossmon
Tricida, Inc.
Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
IR@Tricida.com
Source: Tricida, Inc.
