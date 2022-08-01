Rescue Village Announces Top Sponsors and Entertainment for the 29th Annual Woofstock Event

CLEVELAND, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescue Village's sponsors have contributed more than $65,000 in support of Woofstock, to be held on Sept. 11, 2022, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field.

Woofstock is a popular dog festival that features music, food, drinks, vendors, and contests for thousands of dogs and their people, all in support of Rescue Village's lifesaving work. Woofstock also gives people a chance to help Rescue Village's homeless animals by signing up for the Woofstock Ramble, a fundraising walk/dog parade, or purchasing the popular tie-dyed Woofstock T-shirt, designed every year by cartoonist Jenny Campbell.

AQUA DOC Lake & Pond Management is the 2022 Woofstock Presenting Sponsor. In addition to providing exceptional maintenance for lakes, ponds, fountains, and more, Chardon, Ohio, based AQUA DOC, is focused on connecting with their community and giving back wherever they can.

"We are thrilled that AQUA DOC is the 2022 Woofstock Presenting Sponsor," said Kenneth Clarke, Rescue Village's Executive Director. "AQUA DOC is an industry leader, and their support of Rescue Village means a great deal."

"Top Dog" Woofstock sponsors include DogWatch Hidden Fences of Cleveland, Solon Manufacturing, and the Wenk Family Charitable Foundation. DogWatch provides premium hidden fence solutions for its customers. Solon Manufacturing is the manufacturer of Belleville springs and washers that are used worldwide. The Wenk Family Charitable Foundation provides support for children and animals to promote education and emotional needs for their benefit and growth.

"Best in Show" Woofstock sponsors include CG Accounting and Terra Blue Title Agency. Onyx Creative is a "True Companion" sponsor.

"We are also grateful that FOX 8 is our Broadcast Media Sponsor this year, as well as the support of WKKY 104.7 FM to help get the word out," said Clarke.

Headlining the main stage is The Liverpool Lads, Northern Ohio's favorite Beatles Tribute Band, who will capture the essence of Woofstock's groovy vibe. Also on the main stage is Cleveland's It's Just Us! band.

About Rescue Village

Founded in 1974, Rescue Village, also known as the Geauga County Humane Society, Inc., is an animal shelter for homeless cats, dogs, small creatures, and domesticated barn animals that includes a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and a law enforcement unit dedicated to upholding Ohio's animal anti-cruelty laws. Rescue Village operates out of a 19,000 sq. ft. facility and serves the Cleveland area's eastern suburban and rural communities.

