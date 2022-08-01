HII is Awarded $826 Million Task Order to Deliver Decisive Mission Actions and Technology Services to U.S. Department of Defense

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII HII has been awarded the Decisive Mission Actions and Technology Services task order under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract. Support under this task order includes technology, development, integration, collaboration and sustainment support. It also includes threat and specialized analysis and analytics support, as well as operations integration and operational effects support.



This task order has a ceiling value of $826 million with a total period of performance consisting of a one-year base period and four, one-year option periods.

"Advancing U.S. national security is HII's highest priority," said Andy Green, president of HII's Mission Technologies division. "We are proud to partner with the Department of Defense and its mission partners to deliver critical integrated technology services to counter and deter current and emerging global threats."

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-decisive-mission-actions-dod.

Under this task order, HII's Mission Technologies division will support all DOD service components, component research labs, components of the DOD Fourth Estate, National Intelligence Agencies and Combatant Commands.

"The award of this task order further accelerates HII's ability to support DOD in developing the next generation of technology innovation," said Garry Schwartz, president of HII's C5ISR business group. "We look forward to providing the department integrated services to solve the most challenging security threats facing our nation."

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America's largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

202.302.1202

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63502672-8e68-4793-bacc-fd3d76c4f5d5