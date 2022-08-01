Apple Growth Partners Lands on Ohio Best Employers List, Welcomes Principal

Akron, OH, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio for the fourth consecutive year. Along with the recognition, AGP welcomed Dana Patterson, CPA, CGMA, as a principal for the audit and assurance team.

The annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain's Cleveland Business and Crain's Content Studio-Cleveland.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list is made up of 47 companies.

"Being recognized for the fourth year as a Best Employer in our home state of Ohio is an incredible honor," states Chuck Mullen, chairman. "Our state's economy has changed dramatically over the last four years, including increasing competition for talent in our industry. We remain laser-focused on ensuring our firm's culture exceeds the needs of our staff members and the Best Companies survey results in valuable insights."

Committed to championing the healthy growth of its team, AGP recently welcomed Dana Patterson, CPA, CGMA, to the audit and assurance team as a principal. Specializing in nonprofit clients, Patterson brings a wealth of experience to the firm with more than 20 years of audit, tax, and consulting services. She is also a Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Patterson is well-versed in various industries, including HUD, real estate, and retail, in addition to her work within the not-for-profit community. She is a Malone University graduate and a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Ohio Society of CPAs.

"The addition of Dana to our audit department has been significantly beneficial," comments Erica Ishida, president. "Not only is she an established leader within the Northeastern Ohio nonprofit sector, but also, she brings leadership expertise to our team. We are proud she chose our firm to continue growing her impressive career."

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP's professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP's mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

To learn more, visit http://www.applegrowth.com.

####

Attachments

Brittany White Apple Growth Partners bwhite@applegrowth.com