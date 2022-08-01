Missile Defense Agency Selects Northrop Grumman to Lead Homeland Missile Defense Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC has been awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a maximum amount of $3,286,745,005 by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Weapon System (GWS) program. The GWS program defends the United States against intermediate and intercontinental ballistic missile attacks. Under this competitively procured contract, Northrop Grumman will provide design, development, verification, deployment and sustainment support of new capabilities for GWS.



"As the GWS prime contractor, we will continue to work closely with MDA to optimize and develop modern missile defense systems to defend against evolving threats and provide advanced capabilities for the warfighter," said Scott Lehr, vice president and general manager, launch and missile defense systems, Northrop Grumman. "GWS is part of Northrop Grumman's land and sea-based missile defense systems that are enabled by our advanced missile warning and tracking space satellites. Together, we are delivering end-to-end capabilities that will protect the United States and its allies."

Northrop Grumman is the leading provider of missile defense solutions. The GWS program award builds on the company's decades of mission-proven missile defense innovation, experience and end-to-end capabilities. The Northrop Grumman-led GWS program team will primarily be located in Huntsville including our large and small business partners.

GWS will transform the current ground system component of the GMD system by utilizing a DevSecOps approach leveraging proven digital transformation processes to update and modernize legacy code, warfighter capabilities, and incorporate the Next Generation Interceptor fleet into the overall GMD system.

Northrop Grumman's team will bring in the best experts to design, develop, verify, produce and deploy the most innovative system possible to address current and evolving threats.



Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

The views expressed are those of Northrop Grumman and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency.