QUINT Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecting the metaverse to the real world, QUINT provides Super-Staking Pools that yield real-world incentives and Luxury Raffle Pools that offer breathtaking prizes, along with services including Boutique NFT Marketplace, Quint Shop, Metaverse Arts Club, GameFi, DeFi, and much more. Its native token QUINT has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing QUINT

QUINT is the revolutionary token bringing real-world rewards to investors by linking the metaverse with reality.

Apart from the regular staking options, it brings to users revolutionary Super-Staking Pools. These pools will yield real-world incentives such as complimentary stays in users' dream destinations, supercar experiences, discounts on property purchases, hotel bookings, restaurants, spas and much more. They'll deliver auto-compounded high APYs in crypto form while simultaneously unlocking exclusive lifestyle perks through the redemption of NFTs that are airdropped to the staker's wallet at the time of staking in the Quintessential Pools.

Apart from the Quintessential Pools, the Super-Staking Platform is branched out into Luxury Raffle Pools giving away prizes such as diamond-studded watches and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs against locking as little as 500 QUINT tokens for a period of mere three weeks.

QUINT's boutique NFT Marketplace will allow connoisseurs from across the globe to not just get their tailor-made NFTs designed by creative minds with an inherent eye for luxury but also get those freshly minted NFTs installed into Token Frames and delivered to their doorsteps. In addition, QUINT also has a Quint Shop, Metaverse Arts Club, and much more with plans to venture into GameFi in Q4 of 2022.

While building on the token's Super-Staking Pools concept, QUINT aims to add unique real-world collectibles to its treasury, the future upside of which will be distributed amongst the Super-Staking Pool stakers. Another one of QUINT's key future goals is to develop luxury physical real estate and make the QUINT investors fractional owners in proportion to their investment in the Quint's DeFi ecosystem. These will be first of their kind DeFi usages in the crypto world and would ensure that the TVL of the Project has hard assets to boast of; not just borrowed tokens from a partner DeFi protocol.

​Commissioned by a team of investors who have strived to build a legacy ecosystem that reflects their accomplishments in life, QUINT caters to the needs of like-minded connoisseurs through bringing to them a Boutique NFT Marketplace, and gives a taste of luxury to QUINT's worldwide token holders through its revolutionary Super-Staking Platform.

​

About QUINT Token

The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, is a first of its kind token with unique real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings the real-world luxury to the user through the power of metaverse.

Based on BEP-20, QUINT has a total supply of 800 million (i.e. 800,000,000) tokens, of which 2% is provided for seed, 24% is provided for presale round, 6% will be used for marketing and PR, 4% is allocated to the legal team and advisors, 9% is provided for initial liquidity, 2% is provided for community, 24% will be used for future exchanges and DEX listing, 3% is provided for airdrops, 16% is allocated for staking and rewards, and the rest 10% will be used for ecosystem expansion and partnerships.

LBank Exchange supports QUINT trading rewards. 6% will be deducted as a transaction fee, which breaks into as follows: 1% will be redistributed to QUINT holders and 5% will be redistributed to the QUINT team.

The QUINT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022. Investors who are interested in QUINT investment can easily buy and sell QUINT token on LBank Exchange now. The listing of QUINT token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

