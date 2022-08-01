Oregon Department of Justice implements industry-leading eSOPH Background Investigation Software

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oregon Department of Justice recently joined fellow Oregon public safety agencies in transitioning to the innovative eSOPH background investigation system by Miller Mendel, Inc. and in doing so, joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.

The department expects to process approximately 10 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH's industry-leading standard functionality and one-click access to the National Decertification Index, the department will utilize eSOPH's optional integrated Smart Fax, Experian credit reporting and social media screening features.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By implementing eSOPH, the Oregon Department of Justice is now connected to all other agencies on the network in Oregon and throughout the nation.

ABOUT THE OREGON DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Under the leadership of Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum, the Oregon Department of Justice serves state government and supports safe and healthy communities throughout Oregon by providing essential justice services.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.