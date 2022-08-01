Lifetime Brands to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 4, 2022

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT, a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its second quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.
The dial-in number for the conference call is (866) 682-6100 (U.S.) or (404) 267-0373 (International). A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f9TCNbsQ.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.
Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.
The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.
