Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG) subsidiary Live Blue, Inc. Launches Guided Tours Featuring Tankless Diving

Pompano Beach, Fla., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie's Marine Group Inc's BWMG wholly owned subsidiary, Live Blue, Inc. is launching a unique underwater experience this summer with guided tours featuring their sister company BLU3's tankless diving system, Nemo.



Divers who participate in the underwater experience will use BLU3's Nemo dive system , which is a battery-powered, custom-designed compressor designed to float right behind and above divers. Tankless scuba diving combines the simplicity of snorkeling and the thrill of scuba diving.

The guided tour is a diving experience designed for those who have previously snorkeled. Participants will have the opportunity to adventure alongside an authorized Live Blue dive guide. The guide will provide hands-on training and guidance so newcomers can learn to comfortably dive at 10 feet for 45 minutes. The tour serves as an excellent introduction to diving while bridging the gap between snorkeling and diving. During the tour, divers will be able to immerse themselves in the underwater world without the hassle and weight of heavy scuba gear/equipment.

Participants will watch a 15-minute introductory video either before arriving or upon arrival at the guided tour location. Then, they will meet up with their dive guide to go over lessons, skills and drills before heading off to explore. Participants will then follow their dive guide through a thrilling underwater adventure.

Divers who participate in a guided tour will have the chance to be introduced to the Nemo product and the underwater world that awaits without having to purchase the system. However, divers can put some of the guided tour fee toward the purchase of a Nemo system.

"The Live Blue experience is the culmination of what we have been working toward at Brownie's Marine Group." said Chris Constable, CEO of Brownie's Marine Group. "Live Blue gives customers the opportunity to enjoy the underwater world with a qualified guide. Our differentiator from other tourist type dive experiences is that the customer is given an opportunity to purchase one of our units right after finishing their tankless dive adventure, bring value to the tour operator and to the manufacturer, BLU3"

The guided tour location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is just the first of what will be many similar locations around the world. More Florida locations are expected to open soon with more announcements coming in the near future.

With this pilot program, Live Blue also is inviting new tour operators to come and learn their processes and guidelines. If you are interested in becoming a Live Blue Dive Guide , visit goliveblue.com to apply.

About Brownie's Marine Group

Brownie's Marine Group, Inc., owns and operates a portfolio of companies with a concentration in the industrial, and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has five subsidiaries: Brownie's Third Lung; BLU3, Inc.; LW Americas; Submersible Systems, Inc.; and Live Blue, Inc. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

