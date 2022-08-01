Zerify Commences Trading Under New Stock Symbol ZRFY

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify, Inc. ZRFY formerly "SFOR") ("Zerify" or the "Company"), the 21-year-old cyber security company formerly known as StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. that is focused on secure video conferencing solutions, today announces that it will begin trading under the new stock symbol "ZRFY" at the start of trading on Monday, August 1, 2022. Additionally, the corporate name change from StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. to Zerify, Inc. has also been approved by FINRA.



"The corporate name change and new stock symbol, ZRFY, reflects our recent switch in focus and strategy of providing secure video conferencing solutions based on our Zero-Trust architecture. There are millions of users across the world that are unwittingly exposing themselves and their businesses to security breaches. Given our two decades of cyber security innovation and experience, we now provide our own secure video conferencing platform solution, as well as security solutions that overlay onto other commonly used video conferencing platforms, such as Zoom and MS Teams," said Mark Kay, Zerify's Chairman and CEO.

About Zerify

Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "out-of-band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify is headquartered in Edison, N.J. and can be reached by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

