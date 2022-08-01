CohBar to Announce 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 15, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. CWBR, a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases, announced today that the company will release its 2022 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 15, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company's business.
Details for the Conference Call:
Date: August 15, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Conference Audio
- Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (877) 451-6152
- Dial-in International: (201) 389-0879
- Conference ID No.: 13730421
Webcast
- A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investors section of the CohBar website at www.cohbar.com.
For individuals participating in the Investor Call or webcast, please call or login to the conference audio approximately 10 minutes prior to its start.
An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 15, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on September 5, 2022. To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 13730421. The audio recording will also be available at www.cohbar.com during the same period.
About CohBar
CohBar CWBR is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging the power of the mitochondria and the peptides encoded in its genome to develop potential breakthrough therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases with limited to no treatment options. CohBar has assembled the leading position in exploring the mitochondrial genome and its utility for the development of novel therapeutics, including world-renowned expertise in mitochondrial biology, a broad intellectual property estate, key opinion leaders and disciplined drug discovery and development processes. CohBar is utilizing its Mito+ platform to identify and develop modified versions of natural peptides called analogs to treat a variety of serious conditions, with a focus on diseases involving inflammation and fibrosis.
For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
Contacts:
Jordyn Tarazi
Director of Investor Relations
CohBar, Inc.
(650) 445-4441
Jordyn.tarazi@cohbar.com
