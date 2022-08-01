Meridian Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation MRBK today reported:



Net income of $5.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.96 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $5.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2022 was 1.31% compared to 1.28% for the first quarter of 2022; return on average equity for the second quarter was 15.03% compared to 13.86% for the prior quarter

Net interest margin increased to 4.07% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.89% in the first quarter of 2022

Second quarter commercial loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $73.8 million, or 24% annualized; consumer loans increased by $19.1 million, or 36% annualized

Non-interest income of $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter

Non-interest expenses decreased by $1.7 million, to $19.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 from $21.4 million in the prior quarter; efficiency ratio at 70% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 74% for the prior quarter

The Company repurchased 97,385 shares of its common stock at an average price of $31.14 per share during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022

On July 28, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable August 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Income: Net income $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 Diluted earnings per common share 0.96 0.88 1.24 1.52 1.33 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) 8,248 7,704 9,671 12,898 10,898 Pre-tax, pre-provision income - Bank (1) 7,458 8,778 6,829 8,896 7,811 (1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented "Meridian's second quarter revenue of $30.4 million generated earnings of $5.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. The results were very strong despite a break even in the mortgage segment. While we're not happy with this, it does illuminate the excellent bank returns that sometimes get overshadowed. Exceptional loan growth and a strong margin drove much of the Bank's success. Loan growth, excluding PPP, was $92.9 million or 25% annualized and all organic. The net interest margin increased to 4.07%, as PPP loans are being replaced by higher yielding commercial loans. The SBA division has consistently delivered loan sale income, and historically has done well in difficult economic times. We expected a decline in mortgage volume with the rate increases, but the lack of homes for sale in the region has made it worse. We continually forecast results in mortgage and make the appropriate adjustments."

Mr. Annas added, "Despite the economic volatility, we have a strong pipeline of commercial business which should hold through year end. Meridian is the go-to bank for small and medium sized businesses in the Philadelphia metro market, and we will continue to get our opportunities. Our strong credit culture is a safeguard with a possible recession looming, so our scrutiny towards these opportunities will always be our first priority."

Select Condensed Financial Information

For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Income: Net income - consolidated $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 Basic earnings per common share 0.99 0.92 1.29 1.56 1.37 Diluted earnings per common share 0.96 0.88 1.24 1.52 1.33 Net interest income - consolidated 17,551 16,035 16,322 16,257 15,412 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 1,853,019 $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,518,893 1,431,906 1,386,457 1,378,670 1,362,750 Total deposits 1,568,014 1,564,851 1,446,413 1,439,047 1,413,280 Non-interest bearing deposits 291,925 291,379 274,528 265,842 261,806 Stockholders' Equity 156,087 157,684 165,360 158,416 152,885 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Balance Sheet (Average Balances): Total assets $ 1,811,335 $ 1,752,643 $ 1,755,263 $ 1,739,848 $ 1,723,421 Total interest earning assets 1,736,547 1,680,070 1,696,473 1,691,641 1,678,721 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,465,891 1,397,002 1,449,361 1,351,634 1,345,672 Total deposits 1,567,325 1,504,241 1,468,575 1,409,534 1,385,250 Non-interest bearing deposits 296,521 281,123 287,801 254,843 255,964 Stockholders' Equity 158,420 161,939 159,921 155,580 146,497 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets - consolidated 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.74 % 2.15 % 1.92 % Return on average equity - consolidated 15.03 % 13.86 % 19.15 % 24.07 % 22.61 %

Income Statement Summary

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2022

Net income was $5.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The $403 thousand increase in net income quarter-over-quarter was driven by continued strong loan portfolio growth, which helped improve net interest income by $1.5 million. Non-interest expense decreased $1.7 million, but was offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in non-interest income.

Interest income increased $2.0 million, or 11.5%, to $20.0 million from $18.0 million, for the second quarter of 2022. Quarter-over-quarter, there was combined average balance growth of $57.4 million on commercial loans and leases, small business loans, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the yield on loans rose 28 basis points, to 4.99% for the second quarter of 2022. This yield increase is partially due to these portfolios realizing the impact of interest rate rises in the market, combined with the positive impact of PPP loan balances being paid off and replaced by higher yielding commercial loans and leases.

Interest expense increased $557 thousand, or 28.9%, to $2.5 million as interest rates rose during the period. The cost of deposits increased 12 basis points over the prior quarter, as rates in interest checking, money market accounts, and time deposits moved up 21, 12, and 13 basis points, respectively.

The net interest margin was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.89% for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact from PPP, the net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.95% for the second quarter 2022 from 3.82% for the first quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix. Overall, net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 9.5%, to $17.6 million from $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

The provision for loan losses was $602 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a $615 thousand provision for the first quarter of 2022. The second quarter provision was the result of new loan growth as well as covering $695 thousand in charge-offs on small ticket equipment leases, partially offset by decreases in specific reserves on non-performing loans as the underlying credit quality improved.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $10.4 million, down $2.7 million or 20.6%, from the first quarter of 2022. Non-interest income was primarily down as a result of lower SBA loan income, which decreased $2.1 million. Mortgage banking revenue and wealth management revenue also decreased slightly, down $154 thousand or 2.2%, and $50 thousand, or 3.8%, respectively.

SBA loan income for the second quarter of 2022 was $437 thousand, a decline of $2.1 million, or 82.7%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decline was the result of a lower level of SBA loans sold ($12.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.2 million in loans sold in the first quarter of 2022), as well as lower margins on the sale.

The mortgage segment originated $332.4 million in loans during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.6 million, or 2.6%, from the prior quarter, but the gain on sale margin declined 73 basis points. Refinance activity was down as interest rates continue to rise, representing 15% of the total residential mortgage loans originated for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 36% for the first quarter of 2022. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and loans held for sale increased a combined $884 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2022, while there was a $1.7 million gain on hedging activity for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a $2.8 million gain for the first quarter of 2022.

Wealth management revenue from our wealth segment decreased $50 thousand, or 3.8%, quarter-over-quarter due to impacts from unfavorable market conditions.

Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $19.7 million, down $1.7 million or 8.1%, from the first quarter of 2022. Total salaries and employee benefits expense was $12.9 million, a net decrease of $2.4 million or 15.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Of this decrease, $1.9 million related to the mortgage segment, which recognizes variable compensation based on loan origination volume, as well as a general reduction in workforce. Salary and employee benefits were down $442 thousand for the bank and wealth segments due to a decline in the value of stock based compensation quarter-over-quarter.

Partially offsetting the decrease in salaries and benefits, advertising expense was up $203 thousand, or 20.6%, and other non-interest expense increased $321 thousand, or 19.3%. Increases in other expense related to employee business and travel expenses, communications and other lesser expenses related to growth.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 30, 2022, total assets were $1.9 billion, an increase of $21.4 million, or 1.2%, from March 31, 2022. This growth in assets was due to loan portfolio growth, partially funded by a reduction in cash and investments of $31.1 million.

Portfolio loans grew $87.0 million, or 6.1%, to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2022, from $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2022. Portfolio loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $115.2 million, or 8% quarter-over-quarter. Commercial loans increased $16.9 million, or 7.7%, commercial real estate loans increased $17.5 million, or 3.2%, construction loans increased $13.0 million, or 7.9%, residential real estate loans held in portfolio increased $35.4 million, or 45.0%, and lease financings increased $15.1 million, or 14.1% from March 31, 2022. Partially offsetting the growth in portfolio loans was a decrease of $66.8 million, or 75.7%, in PPP loan balances as they continue to be forgiven by the SBA.

Deposits were $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2022, up $3.2 million, or 0.2%, from March 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $546 thousand, or 0.2%, from March 31, 2022. Interest-bearing checking accounts decreased $47.0 million, or 18.6%, while money market accounts/savings accounts combined increased $40.8 million, or 5.9%, since March 31, 2022. Certificates of deposits increased $8.8 million, or 2.7%, from March 31, 2022, as some wholesale deposits shifted from interest-bearing checking due to more favorable interest rates.

Consolidated stockholders' equity of the Corporation was $156.1 million, or 8.4% of total assets as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $157.7 million, or 8.6% of total assets as of March 31, 2022. The change in stockholders' equity is the result of net income of $5.9 million for the quarter, offset by dividends of $1.2 million paid during the second quarter, as well as $3.0 million in treasury share purchases, and a $3.5 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income from the investment security portfolio due to changes in interest rates over this period.

As of June 30, 2022, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.87% for the Corporation and 10.86% for the Bank, the Tier 1 risk-based capital and common equity ratios were 9.79% for the Corporation and 11.98% for the Bank, and total risk-based capital was 13.50% for the Corporation and 13.33% for the Bank. Based on these capital ratio levels, we remain above the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") requirement of 8%. Quarter-end numbers show a tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP measure) of 8.22% for the Corporation and 10.18% for the Bank. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix. Tangible book value per share was $25.16 as of June 30, 2022, compared with $25.04 as of March 31, 2022.

Asset Quality Summary

Meridian credit culture is strong and asset quality remains a primary focus of management. Total non-performing loans were $23.0 million as of June 30, 2022, relatively flat over the prior period. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 1.24% as of June 30, 2022, from 1.25% as of March 31, 2022. There was no other real estate property included in non-performing assets for either period.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.03% of total average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 level of 0.04%. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $622 thousand, comprised of $695 thousand in charge-offs, with $73 thousand in recoveries for the quarter. Nearly all of the charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were from small ticket equipment leases. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.27% as of June 30, 2022 compared to 1.38% as of March 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2022 there were specific reserves of $2.8 million against non-performing loans, down from $4.2 million as of March 31, 2022 due to improvement in the underlying credit quality for certain loans.

Quarterly 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Earnings and Per Share Data Net income $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 Basic earnings per common share 0.99 0.92 1.29 1.56 1.37 Diluted earnings per common share 0.96 0.88 1.24 1.52 1.33 Common shares outstanding 6,037 6,129 6,108 6,108 6,173 Performance Ratios Return on average assets - consolidated 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.74 % 2.15 % 1.92 % Return on average equity - consolidated 15.03 % 13.86 % 19.15 % 24.07 % 22.61 % Net interest margin (TEY) 4.07 % 3.89 % 3.83 % 3.83 % 3.70 % Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and borrowings) (1) 3.95 % 3.82 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.75 % Yield on earning assets (TEY) 4.65 % 4.35 % 4.28 % 4.31 % 4.20 % Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) (1) 4.54 % 4.31 % 4.23 % 4.24 % 4.30 % Cost of funds 0.61 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.54 % Efficiency ratio - consolidated 70 % 74 % 71 % 66 % 71 % Asset Quality Ratios Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % 0.04 % — % — % 0.01 % Non-performing loans/Total loans 1.46 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 0.61 % 0.55 % Non-performing assets/Total assets 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.34 % 0.52 % 0.48 % Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment 1.24 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses/Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value and PPP loans) (1) 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.46 % 1.52 % 1.58 % Allowance for loan losses/Non-performing loans 81.82 % 82.41 % 81.47 % 206.42 % 224.63 % Capital Ratios Book value per common share $ 25.85 $ 25.73 $ 27.07 $ 25.94 $ 24.77 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.16 $ 25.04 $ 26.37 $ 25.23 $ 24.06 Total equity/Total assets 8.42 % 8.61 % 9.65 % 8.99 % 8.95 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1) 8.22 % 8.40 % 9.42 % 8.76 % 8.71 % Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1) 10.18 % 10.40 % 11.54 % 10.90 % 10.92 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Corporation 8.87 % 9.10 % 9.39 % 9.28 % 8.97 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.86 % 11.20 % 11.51 % 11.55 % 11.28 % Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.79 % 10.09 % 10.83 % 10.64 % 10.16 % Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.98 % 12.41 % 13.27 % 13.25 % 12.80 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 9.79 % 10.09 % 10.83 % 10.64 % 10.16 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank 11.98 % 12.41 % 13.27 % 13.25 % 12.80 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Corporation 13.50 % 13.91 % 14.81 % 14.72 % 14.23 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 13.33 % 13.76 % 14.63 % 14.62 % 14.18 %

Statements of Income (Unaudited) Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 19,120 $ 16,839 $ 36,339 $ 33,662 Investments and cash 917 678 1,662 1,307 Total interest income 20,037 17,517 38,001 34,969 Interest Expense Deposits 1,818 1,368 3,107 2,934 Borrowings 668 737 1,308 1,502 Total interest expense 2,486 2,105 4,415 4,436 Net interest income 17,551 15,412 33,586 30,533 Provision for loan losses 602 96 1,217 695 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,949 15,316 32,369 29,838 Non-Interest Income Mortgage banking income 6,942 19,467 14,038 43,567 Wealth management income 1,254 1,163 2,558 2,299 SBA income 437 1,490 2,957 2,735 Earnings on investment in life insurance 137 65 275 131 Net change in fair value of derivative instruments (674 ) (2,148 ) (840 ) (3,092 ) Net change in fair value of loans held for sale 268 1,235 (856 ) (2,632 ) Net change in fair value of loans held for investment (835 ) 41 (1,613 ) (61 ) Net gain (loss) on hedging activity 1,715 (674 ) 4,542 3,587 Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale — — — 48 Service charges 31 33 58 64 Other 1,128 1,060 2,386 2,134 Total non-interest income 10,403 21,732 23,505 48,780 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,926 20,213 28,224 42,352 Occupancy and equipment 1,176 1,175 2,428 2,326 Professional fees 913 816 1,761 1,756 Advertising and promotion 1,189 921 2,175 1,707 Data processing 580 520 1,059 1,136 Information technology 728 464 1,438 889 Pennsylvania bank shares tax 212 163 411 326 Other 1,982 1,974 3,643 4,018 Total non-interest expenses 19,706 26,246 41,139 54,510 Income before income taxes 7,646 10,802 14,735 24,108 Income tax expense 1,708 2,544 3,262 5,680 Net Income $ 5,938 $ 8,258 $ 11,473 $ 18,428 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 5,999 6,032 6,011 6,018 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 1.37 $ 1.91 $ 3.06 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,199 6,203 6,229 6,177 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 1.33 $ 1.84 $ 2.98





Statement of Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 37,093 $ 68,888 $ 23,480 $ 63,121 $ 26,902 Investment securities 168,552 167,870 168,028 153,566 149,366 Mortgage loans held for sale 58,938 81,258 80,882 117,996 132,348 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,518,893 1,431,906 1,386,457 1,378,670 1,362,750 Allowance for loan losses (18,805 ) (18,826 ) (18,758 ) (18,976 ) (18,361 ) Bank premises and equipment, net 12,185 11,883 11,806 8,242 8,160 Bank owned life insurance 22,778 22,641 22,503 22,362 12,269 Servicing assets 12,860 13,396 12,765 11,932 10,327 Goodwill and intangible assets 4,176 4,227 4,278 4,329 4,380 Other assets 36,349 48,346 22,002 21,203 20,869 Total Assets $ 1,853,019 $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 291,925 $ 291,379 $ 274,528 $ 265,842 $ 261,806 Interest bearing deposits Interest checking 205,298 252,298 268,248 279,659 257,939 Money market / savings accounts 728,886 688,117 697,628 670,101 631,604 Certificates of deposit 341,905 333,057 206,009 223,445 261,931 Total interest bearing deposits 1,276,089 1,273,472 1,171,885 1,173,205 1,151,474 Total deposits 1,568,014 1,564,851 1,446,413 1,439,047 1,413,280 Borrowings 59,136 36,136 41,344 100,683 82,156 Subordinated debt 40,567 40,538 40,508 40,760 40,730 Other liabilities 29,215 32,380 19,818 23,539 19,959 Total Liabilities 1,696,932 1,673,905 1,548,083 1,604,029 1,556,125 Stockholders' Equity 156,087 157,684 165,360 158,416 152,885 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 1,853,019 $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010





Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Interest income $ 20,037 $ 17,964 $ 18,248 $ 18,306 $ 17,517 Interest expense 2,486 1,929 1,926 2,049 2,105 Net interest income 17,551 16,035 16,322 16,257 15,412 Provision (credit) for loan losses 602 615 (222 ) 597 96 Non-interest income 10,403 13,102 17,086 22,122 21,732 Non-interest expense 19,706 21,433 23,737 25,481 26,246 Income before income tax expense 7,646 7,089 9,893 12,301 10,802 Income tax expense 1,708 1,554 2,174 2,863 2,544 Net Income $ 5,938 $ 5,535 $ 7,719 $ 9,438 $ 8,258 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 5,999 6,023 5,978 6,045 6,032 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.92 $ 1.29 $ 1.56 $ 1.37 Adjusted weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 6,199 6,262 6,210 6,231 6,203 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.88 $ 1.24 $ 1.52 $ 1.33





Segment Information Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 16,923 317 311 17,551 $ 14,824 2 586 15,412 Provision for loan losses 602 — — 602 96 — — 96 Net interest income after provision 16,321 317 311 16,949 14,728 2 586 15,316 Non-interest income 1,159 1,254 7,990 10,403 2,402 1,163 18,167 21,732 Non-interest expense 10,624 822 8,260 19,706 9,415 789 16,042 26,246 Income before income taxes $ 6,856 749 41 7,646 $ 7,715 376 2,711 10,802 Efficiency ratio 59 % 52 % 100 % 70 % 55 % 68 % 86 % 71 %





Segment Information Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Bank Wealth Mortgage Total Net interest income $ 32,533 411 642 33,586 $ 29,324 (11 ) 1,220 30,533 Provision for loan losses 1,217 — — 1,217 695 — — 695 Net interest income after provision 31,316 411 642 32,369 28,629 (11 ) 1,220 29,838 Non-interest income 4,535 2,558 16,412 23,505 4,724 2,299 41,757 48,780 Non-interest expense 20,833 1,700 18,606 41,139 18,348 1,684 34,478 54,510 Income before income taxes $ 15,018 1,269 (1,552 ) 14,735 $ 15,005 604 8,499 24,108 Efficiency ratio 56 % 57 % 109 % 72 % 54 % 74 % 80 % 69 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Income before income tax expense $ 7,646 $ 7,089 $ 9,893 $ 12,301 $ 10,802 Provision for loan losses 602 615 (222 ) 597 96 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 8,248 $ 7,704 $ 9,671 $ 12,898 $ 10,898 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income by Segment (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Bank $ 7,458 $ 8,778 $ 6,829 $ 8,896 $ 7,811 Wealth 749 519 286 432 376 Mortgage 41 (1,593 ) 2,556 3,570 2,711 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 8,248 $ 7,704 $ 9,671 $ 12,898 $ 10,898





Reconciliation of PPP / PPPLF Impacted Yields (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Net interest margin (TEY) 4.07 % 3.89 % 3.83 % 3.83 % 3.70 % Impact of PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings (0.12) % (0.07) % (0.07) % (0.10) % 0.05 % Net interest margin (TEY, excluding PPP loans and PPPLF borrowings) 3.95 % 3.82 % 3.76 % 3.73 % 3.75 % Yield on earning assets (TEY) 4.65 % 4.35 % 4.28 % 4.31 % 4.20 % Impact of PPP loans (0.11) % (0.04) % (0.05) % (0.07) % 0.10 % Yield on earning assets (TEY, excluding PPP loans) 4.54 % 4.31 % 4.23 % 4.24 % 4.30 % Reconciliation of Allowance for Loan Losses / Total loans (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment 1.24 % 1.31 % 1.35 % 1.38 % 1.35 % Less: Impact of loans held for investment - fair valued 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Less: Impact of PPP loans 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans held for investment (excl. loans at fair value and PPP loans) 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.46 % 1.52 % 1.58 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Total stockholders' equity $ 156,087 $ 157,684 $ 165,360 $ 158,416 $ 152,885 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176 ) (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) Tangible common equity $ 151,911 $ 153,457 $ 161,082 $ 154,087 $ 148,505 Total assets $ 1,853,019 $ 1,831,589 $ 1,713,443 $ 1,762,445 $ 1,709,010 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176 ) (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) Tangible assets $ 1,848,843 $ 1,827,362 $ 1,709,165 $ 1,758,116 $ 1,704,629 Tangible common equity ratio - Corporation 8.22 % 8.40 % 9.42 % 8.76 % 8.71 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Total stockholders' equity $ 192,212 $ 194,347 $ 201,486 $ 196,009 $ 190,477 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176 ) (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) Tangible common equity $ 188,036 $ 190,120 $ 197,208 $ 191,680 $ 186,097 Total assets $ 1,852,998 $ 1,831,461 $ 1,713,318 $ 1,762,415 $ 1,709,006 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (4,176 ) (4,227 ) (4,278 ) (4,329 ) (4,380 ) Tangible assets $ 1,848,822 $ 1,827,234 $ 1,709,040 $ 1,758,086 $ 1,704,626 Tangible common equity ratio - Bank 10.17 % 10.40 % 11.54 % 10.90 % 10.92 %





Tangible Book Value Reconciliation (Unaudited) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 Book value per common share $ 25.85 $ 25.73 $ 27.07 $ 25.94 $ 24.77 Less: Impact of goodwill and intangible assets 0.69 0.69 0.70 0.71 0.71 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.16 $ 25.04 $ 26.37 $ 25.23 $ 24.06

