FM Capital Bolsters Senior Leadership Team

BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better serve its expanding number of portfolio companies and in preparation for its fourth fund, FM Capital is bolstering its senior leadership team with the addition of a Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer and the advancement of a Senior Associate to Principal.

Charlie Hardwick, who joins as Managing Director, has more than 20 years of experience working in finance at a variety of firms, including AGW Capital Advisors, OakPoint Advisors, Vinik Asset Management, and Lehman Brothers, among others. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Meredith Murphy, Chief Financial Officer, brings more than 20 years of hands-on operations, finance and accounting experience including hedge fund operations, treasury management, trust accounting and tax work. She spent 13 years as Chief Accounting Officer at Genesis following a decade as Chief Operations Officer at the Harvard Management Company. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Dartmouth College and a Master of Science in Accounting from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University.

Zack Freed has been promoted from Senior Associate to Principal, where he leads the analysis of prospective investments and manages the ongoing communications with strategic investors. Freed, who joined FM Capital in 2011, is also a board observer for several FM Capital portfolio companies, including DigniFi, RAVIN.AI, and RevolutionParts. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from the University of Rochester, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.

"With more than $300 million in assets under management, and as we gear up for our fourth fund, it's now time to bring additional depth and breadth to our management team," said Chase Fraser, Managing Partner. "These incredibly talented, experienced and connected leaders will add value to our fund, shareholders and portfolio companies."

FM Capital's investment focus is primarily on early to mid-stage companies across a range of transportation technologies, including: auto commerce, autonomy and sensors, connectivity, electrification and shared mobility. The firm identifies trends and partners with teams who are both reinventing the movement of people and goods as well as redefining how transportation services are delivered and consumed. FM Capital typically invests between $5-10 million in companies with transformative solutions in transportation at the series A stage and/or the first institutional round.

FM Capital (First Move Capital) is an investment firm dedicated to creating value for investors, entrepreneurs and communities. FM Capital is focused on advancing clean, safe and efficient transportation through its investments, ongoing engagement with portfolio companies and an experienced, connected advisory board. The firm's unique and proprietary investment sourcing process drives high quality deal flow while its management rapport and active engagement drive portfolio performance. FM Capital is comprised of industry professionals with deep experience in both investing and operations across the automotive and mobility sectors. More information is available at www.fmcap.com.

