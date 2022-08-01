The Power Wealth Management Team Joins Stifel in Frontenac

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. SF today announced financial advisor The Power Wealth Management Team has joined the firm's broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in Frontenac, Missouri.



The Power Wealth Management Team consists of Barry Power, CFP®, Managing Director/Investments; Ben Alsop, Financial Advisor; Tami Shaw, Client Service Associate; and Brenna Kunin, Client Service Associate. The team comes to Stifel from Merrill Lynch, where they were responsible for $420 million in client assets.

"Stifel will provide our team with the resources we need to continue our first-class service to our clients," said Mr. Power. "With more than 100 years of combined experience, the Power Wealth Management Team looks forward to serving our clients for many years to come."

"Barry and his team are the perfect fit for our high-net-worth office here in Frontenac," said Rick Murphy, Branch Manager. "While I'm extremely excited to work alongside them, I'm even more excited about the additional capabilities, resources, and level of service that Stifel's platform will enable them to deliver to their clients."

