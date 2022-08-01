Benefitfocus Names Ed Rumzis as Chief Technology Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT, a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping customers and the people they serve get the most out of their health care and benefit programs, today announced Ed Rumzis will be named as its new Chief Technology Officer effective August 8, 2022. In this role, Rumzis will oversee Benefitfocus' global engineering, platform and cybersecurity teams and lead the growth, evolution and innovation of the Benefitfocus technology portfolio.
Rumzis is a well-respected technology leader with more than 30 years of experience in the benefits administration industry. Most recently, he was the CTO at bswift, where he expanded the scope and scale of the company's service offerings. He has also held technology leadership roles at TIAA-CREF, Xerox, ACS, ExcellerateHRO and Hewitt Associates.
"Benefitfocus is committed to improving lives with benefits, and our technology is at the core of how we fulfill this mission," said Matt Levin, President and CEO of Benefitfocus. "Ed's successful track record of delivering transformational change, coupled with his deep skills in building and deploying scalable technology platforms for large benefits outsourcing firms, will accelerate our efforts to innovate and execute on our technology roadmap. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Benefitfocus team."
"I am excited to lead Benefitfocus through this exciting stage of its technology journey," added Rumzis. "I look forward to working with our talented teams to leverage technology to exceed the diverse and evolving needs of our customers."
