Hanmi Bank Ranks No. 6 in Bank Director's 2022 Top 25 Banks

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC ("Hanmi"), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, was ranked No. 3 in the $5 billion to $50 billion asset category and No. 6 in the 2022 list of Top 25 banks by Bank Director. This recognition for Hanmi Bank comes on the heels of its No. 16 ranking on S&P Global Market Intelligence's 2021 list of Top-50 Community Banks.



"These rankings reflect the entire Hanmi team's dedication to our customers, our communities, and our shareholders," said Bonnie Lee, President and CEO of Hanmi Financial Corporation. "For four decades, we have served our customers with relationship-based banking products and services that have helped them achieve their American dreams. Today, we continue to diversify our product offerings to meet the changing needs of the growing multi-ethnic communities we serve."

According to Bank Director, the median return core on average equity (ROAE) for banks in the $5 billion to $50 billion asset category rose to 12.10% from 8.14% the previous year. Mark Fitzgibbon, director of research for Piper Sandler & Co, told the publication, "Most of [the Asian American financial institutions] are pretty good, fast-growing community banks that are commercially oriented, therefore, asset sensitive, so they benefit in a rising rate environment."

Each year since 2017, Bank Director ranks the largest 300 publicly traded banks based on the prior year's performance by identifying the best U.S. banks that balance growth and profitability, deliver long-term shareholder value and execute on their goals in a safe and sound manner. Renamed RankingBanking this year, the tables are almost identical to the Bank Performance Scorecard published over the past years in what they measure. The rankings evaluate: profitability, capital adequacy, asset quality and total shareholder return. Piper Sandler compiles the tables using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Each bank is ranked equally on each metric. For more information on Bank Director's 2022 rankings, click here.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-five full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

About Bank Director:

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America's banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer-insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry's premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit www.BankDirector.com.

Contact

Juanita Gutierrez

Vice President

Financial Profiles, Inc.

310-622-8235

jgutierrez@finprofiles.com

Source: Hanmi Bank