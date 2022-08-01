Global Content Delivery Network Market to reach US$ 61.2 Billion by 2032; Static Content to be Most Viewed: Fact.MR Report

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global content delivery network market is likely to be worth US$ 18.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a 12.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, as per a recently published market research report published by Fact.MR.



As per the report, the market is slated to reach US$ 61.2 Billion by 2032. The growing demand for rich video content among online users, as well as the trend of digitization in organizations across end-user verticals, drives the overall CDN market demand.

The market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period due to increased data volumes exchanged on the internet as a result of the continuous rollout of high-speed networks.

From 2015 to 2021, the market grew at a CAGR of 14.1% to reach US$ 16.5 Billion. Content delivery network solutions are effectively deployed in e-commerce industries to ensure that the industries run at full capacity and that customers have access to all of the information they need to make an informed purchasing decision.

Customers are shifting away from traditional television in favor of video content delivery via cellular networks, and CDN solutions are being deployed in that domain to improve content delivery. Simultaneously, the deployment of digital solutions based on IoT networks and artificial intelligence across various industries is driving market participants to develop and promote customized industry-specific CDN solutions.

Broadcasters are offering latency-free data over the network and improving video delivery quality as OTT and VOD services become more popular. Continuous investment in network infrastructure around the world, particularly in emerging economies like India, has improved overall network connectivity, bandwidth, and coverage. These advancements have been critical in ensuring that consumers can stay connected, receive instant updates, and access ready-made media data. This is a motivator for broadcasters to improve content delivery while also delivering diverse data for consumption across multiple applications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on component, content delivery network solutions to register a CAGR of 12%

Static content delivery networks to experience maximum adoption, expanding at a 12.1% CAGR

U.S to be the fastest growing content delivery network market, registering a 12% CAGR

Market in China is expected to be valued at US$ 4.4 Billion by the end of 2032

U.K, Japan and South Korea to yield dollar opportunities worth US$ 1.7 Billion, US$ 2.4 Billion and US$ 1.6 Billion respectively

Content delivery network market is likely to grow more than 3x from 2022-2032

"Growing digitalization among organizations and rising demand for optimization of live delivery and loading are expected to be major factors driving market growth" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Several initiatives are being undertaken by the key companies in order to broaden their geographical reach and strengthen their position in the global market. Investments in R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and upgrades to existing solutions are examples of such initiatives.

CloudFlare Inc. announced collaboration with the Internet Archive to improve the reliability of website operations for publishers, which will include users who do not use CloudFlare services. The collaboration will help to improve CloudFlare services while also providing more data to the Internet Archive.

Limelight Networks, Inc., a leading provider of CDN services, announced the availability of GraphQL functionality for its Layer0 by Limelight web application CDN in December 2021. This new feature strengthens Limelight's position in the web application CDN market, particularly among web builders.

Key Segments Covered in the Content Delivery Network Market Report

Content Delivery Network Market by Component : Content Delivery Network Solutions Web Performance Optimization Media Delivery Cloud Security Content Delivery Network Services Storage Services Analytics and Performance Monitoring Website and API management Network Optimization Services Support & Maintenance Others

Content Delivery Network Market by Content Type : Static Content Delivery Network Dynamic Content Delivery Network

Content Delivery Network Market by Provider Type : Traditional Content Delivery Network Provider Telco Content Delivery Network Provider Cloud Content Delivery Network Provider P2P Content Delivery Network Provider Other Content Delivery Network Provider Types

Content Delivery Network Market by Application : Media and Entertainment Online Gaming Retail and E-Commerce E-Learning Healthcare Enterprises

Content Delivery Network Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global content delivery network market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (solutions and services), by content type (static content and dynamic content), by provider type (traditional CDN, telco CDN, cloud CDN, P2P CDN and others) and by application (media and entertainment, online gaming, retail & e-commerce, e-learning, healthcare and enterprises) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

