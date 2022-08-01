Christine Valmy Announces New School Leadership Team

NEW YORK and PINE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christine Valmy, a leading pioneer in the beauty industry and owner of renowned educational facilities, is proud to announce a new leadership team to oversee all current and future school locations.



Vanessa Maia has been promoted to Head of Education, a newly-established position within the organization. Reporting directly to Marina Valmy, Christine Valmy's President and founder's daughter, Ms. Maia is tasked with streamlining and expanding the organization's education division across all locations and educational offerings, including curricula in a wide range of beauty disciplines for aspiring professionals and advanced continuing education for those already licensed in their fields.

Ms. Maia joined Christine Valmy in 2020 as Assistant Director of its New York location, and with her brought decades of real-world experience in spa management and esthetics, including 13 years as manager of Great Jones Spa in New York City's NoHo district. In her new role as Head of Education, she will continue the progress she has made in regard to updating and upgrading the school's curricula and operations, but with an eye toward establishing a more cohesive and optimized experience for all students under the Christine Valmy umbrella.

Ms. Maia will work closely with new hire, Habiba Chaudhry, who has been named as Assistant Director of Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics & Cosmetology in New Jersey. Ms. Chaudhry brings nearly two decades of expertise in vocational education, as well as a Masters in Business Administration and two Bachelor's degrees. Her previous high-profile positions include Director of Education at Anthem Institute, Dean of Education at Fortis Institute, and, most recently, Campus Director for PC AGE Career Institute. She has a proven record of success in developing and implementing programs that support the needs of students, alumni, and faculty to deliver premium academic experiences.

"I am simply overjoyed by this new dream team overseeing our schools," said Ms. Valmy. "My mother opened the first esthetics school in the country in 1965, and ever since then, we have been committed to providing the best in beauty education. In the past two years, Vanessa has already made an enormous impact on our ability to continue delivering on that commitment. She is extremely knowledgeable about our organization and is an expert in the beauty profession, which is invaluable for educating those aspiring to enter the field. Habiba has deep experience in vocational education that she can apply to truly elevate our student journey in both locations, but especially in New Jersey where she will be based. Having Vanessa as our Head of Education, with Habiba as her right hand, is the ideal combination of insight and expertise to lead our organization into the future."

About Christine Valmy

Christine Valmy International School continues the legacy of Ms. Christine Valmy, the first person in the United States to establish professional skin care standards and open a school for esthetics education. Today, Christine Valmy continues to offer first-rate education for aspiring beauty professionals across a range of disciplines, including esthetics, waxing, makeup, cosmetology & hairstyling, and nails. Expert instructors train students in an inspiring learning environment and thoroughly prepare them to transition into a professional role. As it has since the organization was established in 1965, Christine Valmy delivers the utmost experience across beauty education, skin care treatment methods, and all-natural skin care products for personal and professional care.

