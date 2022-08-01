Surgalign Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release for August 9, 2022

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., SRGA a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced its plans to release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the close of trading on August 9, 2022.
Surgalign will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 645-4404 (U.S.) or (404) 267-0371 (International). The webcast can be accessed through the investor section of Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com/investors. A replay of the conference call will be available on Surgalign's website for one month following the call.
About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in approximately 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about our products, company, and industry, our management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and other variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
|Investor and Media Contact:
|Surgalign Contact:
|Glenn Wiener
|Kristine Simmons
|gwiener@gwcco.com
|ksimmons@surgalign.com
|+1 917 887-8434
|+1 619 206 4648
