Evoke Pharma Recognizes Gastroparesis Awareness Month through its Support of The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD)

Ranked #1 in IFFGD Virtual Walk to spread awareness and support research for gastrointestinal disorders



Evoke attending ANMS 2022 meeting August 5-7 in Philadelphia, PA

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced their ongoing collaboration with the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) for Gastroparesis Awareness Month celebrated in August each year. Alongside the IFFGD, Evoke and EVERSANA's goal for the month is to help improve general understanding and awareness of gastroparesis to help patients and families manage the condition.

Gastroparesis is estimated to affect up to five million people in the U.S. alone. Although gastroparesis remains an uncommon disorder, the symptoms similar to gastroparesis can occur in about 10-15 million adults in the U.S. The causes of gastroparesis are typically due to complications stemming from diabetes or post-surgery effects but can be unknown. People suffering from gastroparesis experience acute and recurrent symptoms of nausea, vomiting, bloated stomachs, inability to eat a full meal, abdominal pain, and discomfort.

To kick off the season of support for those living with gastroparesis this year, Evoke and EVERSANA participated in the IFFGD's 2022 Virtual Digestive Health Wellness and Walk Event from July 9 – July 16 to help raise funds for gastrointestinal illness research. With a combined total of 3.1 million steps taken during the period of the event, employees from Evoke and EVERSANA, under Team GIMOTI, proudly finished in first place and contributed to the IFFGD's research grant.

Evoke and EVERSANA continually support advocacy and awareness efforts for gastroparesis patients through a number of resources, including DGP-n-Me, a Facebook community designated to offer education and advice to people living with symptoms of diabetic gastroparesis, and other patient support programs created for patients in need to receive additional educational information, and savings support for GIMOTI.

According to the IFFGDs Gastroparesis in the Community Research Survey Report1, 52% of patients with gastroparesis reported their symptoms to be severe or very severe, and nearly half expected their health to get worse over time. What's more, most patients (60%) reported not being satisfied with available treatments for gastroparesis.

"Since Evoke's inception, we have aspired to help advance the field of gastroparesis and champion the cause for patients by introducing GIMOTI to the market. As a sponsor of the IFFGD and a company with the only branded and approved product for gastroparesis treatment in the U.S., we take patient advocacy and awareness efforts to heart and are proud to support the fantastic work of the IFFGD," commented Matt D'Onofrio, MBA, Evoke's Chief Business Officer.

Evoke will also attend the American Neurogastroenterology and Motility Society's (ANMS) 2022 Annual Meeting in Philadelphia this month to discuss management of diabetic gastroparesis and other gastrointestinal disorders. This is a key meeting for physicians and scientists focused specifically on gastrointestinal motility disorders. Evoke is both sponsoring education at the meeting to further scientific dialog in gastroparesis as well as exhibiting to physicians in attendance.

Yu D, Ramsey FV, Norton WF, Norton N, Schneck S, Gaetano T, Parkman HP. The burdens, concerns, and quality of life of patients with gastroparesis. Dig Dis Sci. 2017 Jan 21. doi: 10.1007/s10620-017-4456-7.



About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis. Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA™ is a leading provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit www.eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray

GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. Important Safety Information

WARNING: TARDIVE DYSKINESIA

Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.

Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.

Avoid treatment with metoclopramide (all dosage forms and routes of administration) for longer than 12 weeks because of the increased risk of developing TD with longer-term use.



GIMOTI is not recommended for use in:

Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates.

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C), moderate or severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute), and patients concurrently using strong CYP2D6 inhibitors due to the risk of increased drug exposure and adverse reactions.

GIMOTI is contraindicated:

In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.

When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage, mechanical obstruction, or perforation).

In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.

In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.

In patients with hypersensitivity to metoclopramide. Reactions have included laryngeal and glossal angioedema and bronchospasm.



Potential adverse reactions associated with metoclopramide include: Tardive dyskinesia (TD), other extrapyramidal effects (EPS), parkinsonism symptoms, motor restlessness, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), depression, suicidal ideation and suicide, hypertension, fluid retention, hyperprolactinemia, effects on the ability to drive and operate machinery. Most common adverse reactions (≥5%) for GIMOTI are: dysgeusia, headache, and fatigue. These are not all of the possible side effects of GIMOTI. Call your doctor for medical advice about whether you should take GIMOTI and the possible risk factors and side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Safe Harbor Statement

