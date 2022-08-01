LifeSci Partners Launches LifeSci Events, Life Sciences-focused Corporate Event Planning Agency

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Partners, a life science focused consultancy, announced today the launch of LifeSci Events, which supports life sciences companies with turnkey strategic corporate event planning services. These planning services are provided around a wide range of corporate events, from virtual meetings, such as key opinion leader events, research and development days, and scientific advisory board meetings, to large-scale conferences and company offsites.

LifeSci Events will leverage its existing strong relationships in the medical, scientific, regulatory, and reimbursement communities to seamlessly facilitate the event planning process. In addition, LifeSci Events will utilize LifeSci Partners' extensive experience marketing companies to top-tier life sciences-focused institutional investors and research analysts to maximize visibility and engagement with Wall St. around all appropriate events. The new division adds strategic event planning services to the fully integrated offerings of LifeSci Partners.

LifeSci Events will be led by director and co-founder Sara Parigian, who has significant industry experience, having successfully planned and executed hundreds of corporate events for life sciences companies, and will be supported by LifeSci Partners' staff of scientific and investor relations professionals.

"Having executed over 800 events in the last seven years, our team is ideally positioned to provide life sciences companies with impactful strategic counsel around hosting successful investor-facing events," said Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., co-founder of LifeSci Partners. "Such events are critical in highlighting new clinical data, regulatory milestones, and commercial vision, and the LifeSci Events team works with companies to integrate the key element of third-party expert validation. Moreover, with more than 2,500 active institutional investor relationships, deep connections with sell-side analysts, investment bankers, retail brokers, and strategics, LifeSci Partners ensures maximum external stakeholder visibility around each event we support."

Sara Parigian, co-founder, and director of LifeSci Events, said, "Corporate investor facing events are critical elements of a company's overall investor relations program and often greatly influence Wall St. perceptions of a company's products and technology. Companies consistently entrust us to plan, execute and market these important events based on our vast industry knowledge, long track-record of success and deep KOL and investor relationships. I am thrilled to continue carrying out this mission as a part of LifeSci Events."

About LifeSci Partners

LifeSci Partners is the leading provider of global biopharma-focused consulting services in the areas of investor relations, communications, consulting, capital markets advisory, executive search, and on-demand talent. LifeSci Partners' mission is to solve challenges faced by biopharma companies at each life cycle stage. The nine business verticals within the LifeSci platform collectively provide companies with the resources and experience they need to realize the full potential of their scientific innovation, driving long-term value for shareholders and patients. In addition, LifeSci believes that by combining cross-disciplinary subject matter expertise under one roof and leveraging relationships across all influential industry stakeholders, they can harness the power of the platform to provide greater value for clients.

