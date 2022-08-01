Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO, a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market on Monday, August 8, 2022.
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 8, 2022 and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.
The webcast for the call can be accessed from the investors section of the Alto Ingredients website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, you may register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169223/f3aa59fe00 to receive a number and unique PIN by email or you may dial the following number up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time: (833) 630-0017. Internationally please call (412) 317-1806. Please ask to join the Alto Ingredients call.
The webcast will be archived for replay on Alto Ingredients' website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 8, 2022, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 15, 2022. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088. The pass code will be 2155410.
About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company's customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.
Media Contact:
Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com
Company IR Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com
IR Agency Contact:
Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com
