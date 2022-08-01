Avelead Expands Agreement with Large Provider Network for Compare Solution

National Health System Chooses Compare Solution to Assist with
EHR Conversions and Enhance Data Quality
Atlanta, GA, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avelead, a Streamline Health Company STRM, today announced an expansion of its existing relationship with a Southwest-based healthcare system with more than 60 acute care facilities in the United States. The health system has agreed to expand its use of Avelead's Compare solution to three additional facilities to assist in their transitions to a new electronic health record (EHR).
Avelead's mission is to help hospitals put an end to lost revenue. Avelead's flagship RevID solution eliminates leaking revenue before it happens by helping identify, review and reconcile potential charge mistakes prior to billing. Avelead's Compare solution assists organizations with automation that compiles and compares common data from disparate systems during large-scale migrations such as EHR conversions. By ensuring data quality, Compare expedites the transition to new systems and the subsequent operational and financial benefits of using them.
"As hospitals adapt to new challenges and adopt new technologies, our Compare solution enables successful system transitions," stated Jawad Shaikh, President and CEO, Avelead. "Providing visibility into the common data being migrated from legacy systems to newer ones enables organizations to identify potential issues and proactively address them, minimizing the disruptions normally encountered with such large projects. We're honored to expand this relationship and build on the trust we've developed by optimizing our client's processes and outcomes going forward."
About Avelead
Avelead, a Streamline Health Company, empowers hospitals and health systems to thrive by eliminating leaking revenue from every healthcare setting. With Avelead's results-based software, hospitals can proactively identify discrepancies, centralize data, and confirm revenue capture for improved financial performance. Avelead's unique healthcare solutions currently support more than 140 providers across the country.
For more information about Avelead's services and solutions, visit www.avelead.com
About Streamline Health
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. STRM enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.
To Learn More
Media
David Kosloski
Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications
651.308.1395
david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net
Investors
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net
