Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, a leading, global omni-channel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced a change in its Board of Directors. Effective today, Felix Carbullido will no longer serve on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s Board.



After three years with the company, Mr. Carbullido is stepping down from A&F Co.'s Board due to an increase in responsibilities given his newly appointed role as President of the Williams Sonoma brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

"We are thrilled for Felix and his promotion to lead the Williams Sonoma brand. I, along with Fran, would like to thank him for the important role he has played at A&F Co., most notably for his contributions to the Compensation and Human Capital Committee and the Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee. We thank him for his commitment to our brands over the last few years and we wish him all the best in his new role," said Terry Burman, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

